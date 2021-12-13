Oklahoma Gov. Stitt won't renew hunting, fishing compacts with Cherokee, Choctaw tribes, leaders say

Gov. Kevin Stitt will not extend Oklahoma's hunting and fishing compacts with the Cherokee and Choctaw nations.

The move comes as Stitt awaits a decision from the Supreme Court about whether it will reconsider its landmark McGirt ruling, which led courts to reaffirm the existence of the Cherokee and Choctaw reservations in eastern Oklahoma, as well as those of four other tribes.

A spokesperson for Stitt has not yet returned a request for comment about the decision.

Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Choctaw Chief Gary Batton say they were notified Nov. 30 that the state would not renew the compacts under their current terms, which were negotiated in 2015 and 2016 by then-Gov. Mary Fallin. The tribes issued hunting licenses to citizens and reimbursed the state $2 for every license and paid state administrative fees.

Under the agreements, the Cherokee Nation agreed to buy at least 150,000 licenses a year, while the Choctaw Nation agreed to 50,000. The state-tribe agreements were heralded as firsts of their kind.

Lt. Gov Matt Pinnell, who is also Oklahoma's wildlife, tourism and heritage secretary, wrote to the tribes Nov. 30, saying the state would be willing to enter new agreements in which the tribes agreed to pay full price for the licenses, because "we firmly believe all Oklahomans should receive equal treatment under the law and otherwise."

Pinnell said the $2 license fee represented a "steeply discounted rate." A standard combination hunting and fishing license for state residents costs $42. Deer and turkey tags, which must also be purchased by state residents, cost $20 and $10, respectively. Under the compact, Cherokee Nation citizens received one universal deer tag (antlered or antlerless) and one turkey tag per calendar year.

The compacts will now expire Dec. 31, according to the tribes, which are the two largest in the state.

Latest: Supreme Court may decide soon whether to reconsider McGirt

Story continues

Hoskin and Batton issued a joint statement Monday morning criticizing Stitt and vowing to pursue treaty rights granted by the federal government. The leaders of the Chickasaw, Muscogee and Seminole nations also joined the statement.

Leaders from the Cherokee and Choctaw tribes said Monday that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt intends to cancel the state's hunting and fishing compacts with the tribes.

“Unfortunately, this is consistent with what we’ve seen from the governor since the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision," Hoskin said in the joint statement. "Whenever there is an opportunity to cooperate with tribes – whether on keeping criminals off the streets or on hunting and fishing rights – the governor has instead sought to undermine collaboration and claim McGirt created chaos."

Batton said Stitt is weighing personal concerns over the state's interests. “We hope he will change his stance and respect tribal sovereignty while protecting wildlife, generating revenue and improving the quality of life for Oklahomans," Batton said.

According to the tribes, the Cherokee Nation has spent $32 million on state hunting licenses since the compact took effect Jan. 1, 2016. The Choctaw Nation has paid $6 million since their compact with the state took effect Jan. 1, 2017. Under the compacts, the state spends the money on wildlife management and other conservation efforts.

Stitt last signed off on one-year extensions to the agreements in December 2020, pushing out their expiration dates to Dec. 31, 2021.

“The state’s decision to end the hunting and fishing compacts with the Cherokee and Choctaw nations is disappointing especially in that it only hurts the state of Oklahoma, but the true intent is to demean tribal sovereignty," Muscogee Principal Chief David Hill said.

Molly Young covers Indigenous affairs for the USA Today Network's Sunbelt Region of Colorado, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas. Reach her at mollyyoung@gannett.com or 405-347-3534.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma tribes: Gov. Kevin Stitt to cancel hunting, fishing compacts