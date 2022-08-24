Oklahoma governor denies clemency for death-row inmate despite recommendations from state’s parole board

The governor of Oklahoma on Wednesday denied clemency for a man who was sentenced to die for the killing of a friend in 1997, despite a recommendation by the state’s Pardon and Parole board that his life be spared.

James Coddington was sentenced for the beating death of 73-year-old Albert Hale inside Hale’s home in Choctaw, about 15 miles east of Oklahoma City.

Prosecutors say that Coddington, who was 24 at the time, became enraged when Hale refused to loan him $50 to buy cocaine. He’s scheduled to be executed on Thursday.

“After thoroughly reviewing arguments and evidence presented by all sides of the case, Governor Kevin Stitt has denied the Pardon and Parole Board’s clemency recommendation for James Allen Coddington,” Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Board of Pardon and Parole voted 3-2 to recommend Stitt grant clemency to the now 50-year-old Coddington.

During an emotional clemency hearing, Coddington apologized to Hale’s family and told them that he is a different man today.

“I’m clean, I know God, I’m not ... I’m not a vicious murderer,” Coddington told the five-member board. “If this ends today with my death sentence, OK.”

His attorney, Emma Rolls, told the panel that his history of alcohol and drug abuse stems from a troubled childhood, which began when his father would put whiskey into his baby bottles.

“The Board’s clemency recommendation acknowledged James’s sincere remorse and meaningful transformation during his years on death row,” Rolls said in a statement following Stitt’s announcement, adding that “while we are profoundly disheartened by this decision, we appreciate the pardons board’s careful consideration.”

The Republican governor’s rejection angered the chair of the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, the Rev. Don Heath, who said that “there is no mercy or forgiveness” in the governor’s heart.

“Stitt’s statement does not give a reason for his denial — it simply states that a jury convicted Coddington of first-degree murder and sentenced him to death,” Heath said Wednesday in a statement.

Story continues

Earlier this week, former Oklahoma Department of Corrections director, Justin Jones, wrote an opinion piece for The Oklahoman urging Stitt to commute Coddington’s sentence to life without parole.

“Coddington is scheduled to be executed on Thursday, but from my thorough review of his prison records, I am firmly convinced that Coddington is a person who makes his prison community a better-functioning place for both correctional staff and other prisoners,” Jones wrote.

Noting that Coddington arrived on Oklahoma’s death row 25 years ago as a drug addict whose addiction began when he was a child, Jones added that his story is one of a “remarkable transformation,” and it wouldn’t be “in the best interests of the state of Oklahoma to execute someone who manifests such redemption.”

With News Wire Services