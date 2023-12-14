Oklahoma governor signs order effectively banning diversity programs at public colleges

On Wednesday Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma’s governor, signed an executive order effectively banning diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs at agencies and public colleges and universities across the state.

The order prohibits them from using state funds, property or resources towards DEI initiatives and orders them to dismiss “non-critical personnel”. It is effective immediately, but institutions are expected to comply no later than 31 May 2024.

The 25 public colleges and universities in the state also have to provide reports that detail the expenditure of their former DEI initiatives and job positions. Stitt said he is “implementing greater protections for Oklahomans and their tax dollars”. But according to local news outlet KFOR, only “around $10.2m was spent on DEI programs in the past decade. It accounted for three-tenths of one percent of all higher education spending”.

The governor also said that Oklahoma should focus on supporting low-income and first generation students instead of supporting students based on their race. However, DEI programs typically provide support not only for students from marginalized communities, but also for veterans, low-income students, first generation students, single parents and students with disabilities.

In response to the executive order Joseph Harrosz Jr, the president of the University of Oklahoma, sent a letter to the OU community acknowledging how alarming the elimination of these programs may be for some people. But he doubled down on the university’s commitment to accessible education, writing, “Please be assured that key to our ongoing successes as the state’s flagship university – now and forever – are the foundational values that have served as our constant north star: access and opportunity for all of those with the talent and tenacity to succeed; being a place of belonging for all who attend; dedication to free speech and inquiry; and civility in our treatment of each other. These values transcend political ideology, and in them, we are unwavering.”

The University of Oklahoma’s Black emergency response team, a student organization focused on “activism, advocacy, and social justice“ released a statement saying that the executive order raises concerns.

“Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) departments, programs, and entities play a pivotal role in providing a safe and inclusive space for minority and marginalized communities on higher education campuses,” the statement reads. “These initiatives offer students a platform to voice their concerns, establish a home away from home, and foster unity within the student life community. Any attempt to remove personnel, funding, and programming jeopardizes the very existence of these essential spaces.

Oklahoma’s ban is the latest in a wave of efforts across the country to walk back DEI initiatives that were largely popularized during and after 2020. Earlier this year Ron DeSantis, Florida’s governor, signed bills banning institutions from spending federal or state dollars on DEI initiatives, while, last month, the Iowa Board of Regents voted to direct the state’s public universities to cut DEI programs that are not necessary for research contracts or accreditation. The same day Stitt signed his executive order, according to WPR, Wisconsin Republicans successfully pushed the University of Wisconsin to freeze DEI staffing through 2026 and eliminate or refocus about 40 positions focused on diversity.