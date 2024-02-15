Oklahoma governor was uninformed and disrespectful about Navajo Nation, leaders say

Gov. Kevin Stitt at the State of the State speech during the first day of the Oklahoma Legislature on Feb. 5, 2024.

Navajo leaders lashed out at remarks by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt about the Navajo Nation, calling them disrespectful and uninformed.

In his State of the State address on Feb. 5, Stitt criticized the significance of a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, known as the McGirt decision, on criminal jurisdiction. It affirmed that a considerable portion of the eastern part of Oklahoma retained its tribal reservation status.

In trying to underscore the implications of the McGirt case for the state, he drew a comparison between Oklahoma and Arizona, citing the Navajo Nation as an example, that "things are different in Oklahoma than in Arizona."

“Arizona has the Navajo reservation,” he states. “It is true tribal members who live on the Navajo reservation do not pay taxes to the state of Arizona. The state of Arizona doesn’t build roads on the reservation, they don’t fund hospitals, they don't fund public schools, or airports on the reservation.”

He also said Arizona doesn't send the “Arizona highway patrol to enforce laws” in tribal communities.

“There are tribal governments who want Tulsa and eastern Oklahoma to look like the Navajo reservation,” Sitt said. “We have better outcomes for our tribal population across the board. We’ve operated as one Oklahoma since statehood."

Navajo resources have helped build the state, leaders say

Oklahoma and Arizona may have their distinctions, but Navajo leaders say Stitt failed to grasp the significant contributions made by the Navajo Nation, along with the other 21 federally recognized tribes that have resided in the state long before its statehood or the establishment of reservations.

“Gov. Stitt has a history of disrespecting tribes, and he is clearly uninformed about the government-to-government relationship between the Navajo Nation and the state of Arizona,” said Navajo Nation Speaker Crystalyne Curley, the first woman Navajo Nation speaker. “For many years, the Navajo Nation’s natural resources and workforce have driven the development and success of cities such as Phoenix, Tucson, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.”

Curley said the Navajo Nation has many partnerships with Arizona based on shared tax revenue that is generated on the Navajo Nation, road developments and support for public schools.

Navajo Nation Speaker Crystalyne Curley prepares to open the Navajo Nation Council's winter session in Window Rock in January.

Council Delegate Carl Slater, who is the vice chair of the Navajo Nation Council’s Budget and Finance committee, as well as a former vice chair for the council’s Health, Education and Human Services committee, called Stitt's statement uninformed.

“Quite frankly, the governor is incredibly mistaken,” Slater said. “The state of Arizona contributes to funding virtually all the services that he identified. And there are only narrow and limited circumstances in which Navajo citizens on the reservation do not pay an Arizona tax. Our land and resources were used to build these states.”

The Navajo Nation has endured issues such as dual taxation and inadequate law enforcement, education and health care funding, Slater said.

“Ignorant comments such as these do little to broker solutions to settle government-produced problems, or address the unequal development paradigm between sovereign lands and state land,” Slater said.

State, tribe cooperate on law enforcement

A year after the McGirt case was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020, former Speaker of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council Joe Byrd visited the Navajo Nation leadership and the Navajo Nation Police Department.

He met with former Navajo Nation police Chief Phillip Francisco to get advice on how Francisco managed the largest tribal police force. As fate would have it, Francisco's great-grandfather once served as the chief of police in Vinita, Oklahoma. Displayed proudly atop Francisco's office desk was the very badge his great-grandfather wore during his tenure as chief.

Francisco recalled the visit was for Byrd to gain insight that could assist in the impact the McGirt case would have on public safety.

“It was a very interesting discussion on how they could recruit, what kind of training,” said Francisco, current chief of police in Bloomfield, N.M. “How they can grow their department big enough to really take over those tasks.”

In reply to Stitt's assertion that the Navajo Nation restricts Arizona highway patrol access, Francisco affirmed that the tribe permits it. He clarified that for crimes not falling under federal jurisdiction, the state holds authority over non-Native residents, as the tribe lacks jurisdiction to prosecute non-Natives in tribal court.

Francisco also pointed out that Arizona, New Mexico and Utah provide financial support to aid in maintaining certain roadways within the Navajo Nation. This assistance helps maintain roads that connect various regions and serve both tribal and non-tribal populations.

“It's not an apples-to-apples comparison,” said Francisco of Stitt's comparing Arizona to Oklahoma.

Stitt said that three years post-McGirt, Oklahoma finds itself navigating a convoluted and contradictory web of jurisdictional issues statewide. To tackle this challenge, he established the One Oklahoma Task Force, charged with devising cross-deputization and jail agreements.

The initiative has already faced criticism from the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole nations in Oklahoma. Reportedly, they have opted not to participate, underscoring the strained relationship between the state and tribal entities.

“Unfortunately, Gov. Stitt’s remarks reflect a growing level of ignorance among far-right leaders when it comes to working with tribes,” said former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. “His comments wrongfully ignore the valuable contributions of Arizona tribes and disrespects the sovereignty of Oklahoma tribes. Gov. Stitt could use a lesson from Arizona Gov. Hobbs on how to work with sovereign tribal nations.”

Gov. Katie Hobbs did not respond to The Arizona Republic’s request for comment.

Navajo President Buu Nygren's communication team did not provide a comment on Stitt’s speech, saying he already addressed the speech. His team also did not provide any earlier comments.

