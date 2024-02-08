Oklahoma high school seniors start effort to get free menstrual products in schools statewide
Oklahoma high school seniors start effort to get free menstrual products in schools statewide
Oklahoma high school seniors start effort to get free menstrual products in schools statewide
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine get together as the buzzer goes off to talk about everything that’s happened in the last 48 hours before the NBA trade deadline.
Keep your floors sparkling — and your back happy — with one of the most satisfying scrubbers out there.
Take a hint from the pros and pick up one of these problem-solving tech accessories.
'The wrinkles in my face are not nearly as pronounced upon waking,' said a fan of these silk pillowcases.
Snag the best in home, tech, beauty and more — including plenty of practical presents — for $40 and under.
Experts explore the claims made by self-proclaimed "barefooters" on TikTok.
Speaking with Nissan representatives, we believe we have an idea of when the next-generation Nissan Leaf EV will launch.
You'll spend a mere $5 for a set of 15 treatments — that's less than 35 cents apiece!
AI PCs and AI smartphones rule the market this year.
All's fair in love and football.
Some of the world’s biggest tech companies, including Meta and Apple, have joined the US AI Safety Institute Consortium. This entity is tasked with carrying out actions outlined in Biden’s recent AI-focused executive order.
Score deep discounts on home goods, tech, clothing and more.
For a limited time, you can earn Southwest's Companion Pass with three Southwest Airlines credit cards.
Plaid has named Jennifer (Jen) Taylor, who most recently served as Cloudflare’s chief product officer, as its first president. In announcing Taylor’s appointment, San Francisco-based Plaid pointed out that her nearly seven-year tenure spanned pre, during and after Cloudflare’s IPO -- perhaps signaling that Plaid itself is inching closer to an initial public offering (IPO). In a LinkedIn post, Taylor wrote: “Super excited to share that I’ve joined Plaid as President, where I’ll be overseeing teams across tech + product building the network that will power the future of finance.”
Improve the look of dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this cult-fave cream.
General Motors has hired battery expert and ex-Tesla executive Kurt Kelty to be the automaker's new vice president of batteries -- a brand new role for the company. Kelty will join GM at a time when the company has struggled to increase the output of the battery packs for its new Ultium platform, which is supposed to power its next-generation electric vehicles. “The foundation that GM has established coupled with Kurt’s exceptional battery expertise in leading battery chemistry development, establishing partnerships, building out supply chains and partnering closely with teams that have developed leading battery systems will help us achieve our electrification goals and position GM as a leader in EV technology,” GM president Mark Reuss said in a statement.
In the week when gadget lovers around the world are enchanted by Vision Pro, a young, brave startup is trying to carve out a space for its augmented reality device that features a form factor starkly different from Apple's device. Today, Singapore-based Brilliant Labs announced its new product, Frame, a pair of lightweight AR glasses powered by a multimodal AI assistant called Noa. The glasses have captured the attention and investment of John Hanke, CEO of Niantic, the augmented reality platform behind games like Pokémon GO.
Google Bard is no more. Almost exactly a year after first introducing its (rushed) efforts to challenge OpenAI's ChatGPT, the company is retiring the name and rebranding Bard as Gemini, the name of its family of foundation models. Gemini Ultra will be a paid experience, though.
In today's edition: The sports betting boom, a Caribbean Series no-hitter, the world's highest-paid athletes, Swifties math and more.
A fledgling startup founded by one of OpenAI's first engineering hires is looking to "redefine manufacturing," with AI-powered factories for creating bespoke precision parts. Daedalus, as the company is called, is based in the southwestern German city of Karlsruhe, where its solo factory is currently housed. Here, Daedalus takes orders from industries such as medical devices, aerospace, defense, and semiconductors, each requiring unique components for their products.