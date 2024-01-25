Oklahoma hit by several billon-dollar weather disasters amid record-breaking year in 2023, NOAA says
Oklahoma hit by several billon-dollar weather disasters amid record-breaking year in 2023, NOAA says
Oklahoma hit by several billon-dollar weather disasters amid record-breaking year in 2023, NOAA says
Is it possible for booty-sculpting leggings to do their job TOO well? Find out and save nearly 30%.
On trend but cozy, this fleece wardrobe staple will take you from winter right into spring.
IBM's fourth quarter earnings saw revenue rise 4% and earnings per share of $3.87, above Wall Street's expectations.
Here are some surprising ways that donating blood can help your health, as well as tips on what to know before donating blood.
Adrian Griffin was fired less than a year into his role as the Bucks' head coach
In a data breach notification letter filed with regulators this weekend, 23andMe revealed that hackers started breaking into customers’ accounts in April 2023 and continued through most of September. In other words, for around five months, 23andMe did not detect a series of cyberattacks where hackers were trying — and often succeeding — in brute-forcing access to customers’ accounts, according to a legally required filing 23andMe sent to California’s attorney general. Months after the hackers started targeting 23andMe customers, the company revealed that hackers had stolen the ancestry and genetic data of 6.9 million users, or about half of its customers.
NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter is no longer able to fly on Mars. The history-making machine suffered rotor blade damage on its 72nd flight.
The Makita power tool sale at Amazon has four great bundles for anyone looking to build out their tool box.
The 2024 Subaru Solterra gets faster charging, new features including more driving aids, and a small price increase over the 2023 model.
Last summer, Google launched Project IDX, its experimental web-based full-stack development environment with built-in support for Codey (Google's version of GitHub Copilot) and Flutter (Google's cross-platform development framework). With today's release, Google is delivering on several promises it made when it first launched Project IDX, including the addition of built-in iOS and Android simulators in the browser. This will allow developers to preview their applications, no matter whether they are web or Flutter apps, without having to ever leave Project IDX.
The three-part true-crime series debuted at No. 1 on the streamer’s TV chart. It tells the story of the 2015 kidnapping of Denise Huskins, which was branded a hoax by police. What really happened.
With so many players performing at a high level, it's never easy narrowing down candidates for All-Star selections.
No cable? No worries — you have other options for watching tennis' brightest stars battle in the Grand Slam semifinal.
No wonder YouTube launched Shorts. A new study of children's online habits found that children ages 4 through 18 spent a global average of 112 minutes daily on TikTok's short video app in 2023, an increase from 107 minutes the year prior. The study, which takes into account the digital media habits of over 400,000 families and schools worldwide, hails from parent control software maker Qustodio.
Chunk Foods, a company making plant-based whole cuts of alternative protein, closed on another $7.5 million in seed extension funding amid a new strategic partnership with one of Latin America’s largest meat and dairy producers. The partnership with meat and dairy producer Sigma Alimentos brings Chunk’s products to Latin America for the first time. Chunk will provide plant-based proteins for Sigma’s Better Balance product line.
Horizon Forbidden West is the next major PlayStation game to make the leap to PC. It'll hit Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 21.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
It's just the thing for treating painfully dry skin during these cold winter months.
Porsche just revealed the new electric Macan SUV, which boasts a 381-mile range and up to 630bhp. It also boasts three digital displays as part of an infotainment platform, which is assisted by a proprietary voice assistant.
The Wizards are making a change.