Oklahoma homeowners impacted by COVID-19 can get up to $35K in assistance
Oklahoma homeowners impacted by COVID-19 can get up to $35K in assistance
Oklahoma homeowners impacted by COVID-19 can get up to $35K in assistance
We have pricing for the full 2024 Equinox EV lineup, plus range certification for the all-wheel-drive variants.
See why 47,000+ shoppers are smitten with this flowy and flattering top.
Whether it's due to struggles or lack of promotion, drafting prospects can backfire. But Andy Behrens thinks these incoming rookies are still worth the risk.
Norovirus is highly contagious. Here's what to know about the disease, which is on the rise in the U.S.
The payment landscape in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is marked by significant fragmentation, with numerous payment providers and methods in each country, evolving regulations and diverse customer preferences. This complexity is further compounded by challenges such as payment fraud, low checkout conversion rates and high transaction failure rates. Although the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital payments in the region, infrastructure development remains inadequate.
The construction sector is known for its slow embrace of technology. Zacua Ventures has launched its inaugural $56 million fund targeting early-stage construction technology startups, backed by 19 of the construction sector’s biggest corporations. The limited partner group includes Procore, a provider of construction management software; Volvo, a manufacturer of trucks, buses and construction equipment; and sustainable construction materials company Cemex.
Here's a closer look at the five filing statuses and how they affect your tax liability.
Credit cards with high interest rates can threaten your financial security — credit card float could be the first sign of danger.
Ford has halted shipments of its 2024 F-150 Lightning EV pickup and only just started shipping its brand new 2024 F-150 gas-powered truck after a multi-week delay, due to quality checks.
A team led by former Twitter engineers is rethinking how AI can be used to help people process news and information. Particle.news, which entered into private beta over the weekend, is a new startup offering a personalized, "multi-perspective" news reading experience that not only leverages AI to summarize the news, but also aims to do so in a way that fairly compensates authors and publishers -- or so is the claim. While Particle hasn't yet shared its business model, it arrives at a time when there's a growing concern about the impact of AI on a rapidly shrinking news ecosystem.
Nex Benedict, a nonbinary student has died a day after being physically assaulted by a group of students. LGBTQ+ advocates point to a 'cycle of hate' in school and legislation
Williams' ability to make plays in a flawed USC offense this past season showed off his array of tools, even if it did create a few bad habits along the way. Overall, there's a lot more to like about him as an NFL prospect.
One particular group of players on the market might be most impacted, while it's also important to look at percentage over raw cap numbers.
Teams will have $30 million more to spend in 2024.
Douglas is hoping to be a part of the U.S. Olympic team this summer in Paris.
Novavax has resolved a potentially expensive battle with Gavi, opening up a pathway for the company to get out of the red.
In the face of South Africa’s worsening energy crisis, marked by increasingly severe power shortages, implementing daily electricity rationing has become imperative to avert the risk of a nationwide grid collapse. This situation is similar in most African countries, thereby increasing the demand for solutions provided by clean tech startups across the continent. In the latest development, three-year-old Hohm Energy, which connects homeowners and businesses with accredited solar installers, product suppliers, and embedded solar finance in South Africa, has raised $8 million in seed investment.
The Bears face one of the offseason's most compelling decisions in whether or not to keep riding with Justin Fields.
The best lenders offer low down payments, flexible loan terms, and an intuitive and speedy application process.
A widespread AT&T outage has impacted over 50,000 customers as of this morning, with most customer complaints centered in Houston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Atlanta. This outage even impacted 911 services.