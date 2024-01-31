Oklahoma House endorses income tax cut during special session, while Senate remains adjourned

The Oklahoma House of Representatives returned to special session Wednesday, endorsing House Bill 1002XXX to reduce the state's personal income tax rate by .25%. The vote — 71 to 20 — fell pretty much along party lines. Republicans supported the measure, Democrats opposed it. Nine members were excused and did not vote.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, a Democrat from Oklahoma City, said it was just recently that the state was forced to cut funding to programs and services. "I'll never forget the grown men who sat across from my desk shaking, trying to tell me their story," she said. "Who'd been living with addiction, who needed access to treatment and mental health services."

She said it was fascinating that Gov. Kevin Stitt took credit for the work done by the Legislature. "He was not disciplined with our money," Munson said. "We raised taxes, you raised taxes and invested in the state of Oklahoma and he's taking credit for it."

Democratic leader Cyndi Munson, top left, and clockwise, Melissa Provenzano, Monroe Nichols and Trish Ranson watch the vote board during the third day of the special session of the House at the Oklahoma Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

Another tax cut, she said, would harm the state. Munson said the tax cut would put only about $117 dollars back into the pocket of someone who makes about $47,000 per year.

Oklahoma House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson says tax cut won't have a big impact

"We believe Oklahomans deserve better," she said. "And, quite frankly, you deserve better than having the governor drag you here to do something that won't have an impact for Oklahomans."

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, countered that lawmakers were at the Capitol to do the people's work. "This is not a waste of people's time. This is not a waste of taxpayers dollars," he said. "We are consuming the taxpayers' dollars by being elected. We should be here doing the work, not griping about being here doing the work."

More: Why an income tax cut in Oklahoma seems unlikely this year

McCall, the tax cut's primary supporter, used part of his debate in favor of the bill to criticize the Oklahoma Senate and those members who called the special session a waste of taxpayers' funds.

"We are here, again, on this issue because the other legislative branch, the other legislative chamber that makes up this state's Legislature has refused to take up this issue and make a simple vote on it," McCall said. "I am here to tell you, until that day happens this issue is not disposed of. This issue does not have closure."

House Speaker Charles McCall, left, and others watch the vote board during the third day of the special session of the House at the Oklahoma Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

House Speaker Charles McCall: Tax cut measure does not have 'closure' until Senate acts

McCall said the special session was an opportunity to help the people of the state. "People of the state of Oklahoma continue to experience the highest inflation rates in the last four decades," he said. The last time the state cut taxes, he said, revenues increased by half a billion dollars.

"I have been here during the toughest times in state history," he said. "We now are at the very best of situations, fiscally, in this state. It is time to help the people of the state of Oklahoma. They do a better job of spending their money than we do."

McCall said the bill was not a silver bullet and would not fix everything. "But we'll be back," he said. "We are sitting on the largest amount of returns our state has ever seen," he said. "We are in a position to weather the storm."

Republican House members watch the vote total board during the third day of the special session of the House at the Oklahoma Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

Though the bill passed while the Senate was adjourned, Senators could see the measure again. Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said he wanted to review the mid-February report from the state Board of Equalization before addressing the tax cut. Since the Senate's special session was adjourned to the call of the chair, it could be reconvened to hear tax cut legislation after the equalization board meeting.

The Second Session of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature will open Monday at noon with the governor's annual state-of-the-state speech.

Rep. Mike Osburn, left, leans over to talk with Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, right, and Rep. Mark McBride during the third day of the special session of the House at the Oklahoma Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma House takes first step in cutting state income tax