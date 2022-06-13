Oklahoma House, Senate at impasse on tax cuts in session called by Gov. Kevin Stitt

Political gridlock at the state Capitol means Oklahomans won't see any new tax cuts or inflation relief in the short term.

Leading Oklahoma House Republicans on Monday introduced a package of bills to cut various taxes, offsetting the costs by chopping budgets for several state agencies — including a 53% cut to the governor's office.

But the GOP leader of the state Senate said senators will take a more methodical approach to tax reform. Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said he will launch a task force on the issue.

"It's obvious ... that the relationship between the governor and the House of Representatives is not at its highest point," Treat said. "But we're not going to get involved in political shenanigans.

"We're going to have a serious, mature conversation about tax reform."

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, rejected the idea that passing legislation could be construed as a political stunt.

Monday kicked off a special legislative session in which Gov. Kevin Stitt called lawmakers back to the state Capitol to cut the state's personal income tax rate by 0.25% and either reduce or eliminate the state's 4.5% sales tax on groceries.

Although the House plans to vote Wednesday on a slate of bills to reduce or temporarily suspend personal income taxes and grocery taxes, the bills are likely dead on arrival in the state Senate.

"We're ready to move things forward," McCall said. "We're ready for people to get (tax) relief since the governor has vetoed the other measures." Stitt vetoed one-time direct rebates of $75 for all taxpayers and a bill to eliminate the 1.25% tax on all vehicle sales.

Treat noted cuts to the state's personal income and corporate income taxes and the restoration of the refundable aspect of the earned-income tax credit took effect this year. Other tax relief options were nixed by the governor this year, he said.

Since Stitt issued his call for a special session, McCall and Treat said they've had no communication with the governor on specifically what tax reforms he'd like to see and how to pay for them.

Stitt's office did not respond Monday to a request for comment.

Many of the tax cut proposals introduced in the House look similar to bills the chamber passed earlier this year.

The proposals include:

A temporary or permanent 0.25% reduction to all of the state's personal income tax rates.

A permanent 0.5% reduction to all of the state's personal income tax rates.

A two-year moratorium on the state's 4.5% grocery sales tax with the option to include local restrictions to keep municipalities from increasing their grocery taxes.

Permanent elimination of the state's 4.5% grocery sales tax with the option to include local restrictions.

Elimination of all state and local grocery taxes.

A two-year enhancement of the state's sales tax relief credit from $40 to $200

"We want to put all the options on the table, and we want to vet those out," McCall said.

Although House lawmakers introduced other tax cut bills, including measures to phase out the state's 4% corporate income tax and suspend the franchise tax, McCall said those bills will not be heard in special session because they do not adhere to the governor's special session call.

To offset the tax cuts, top House lawmakers proposed cutting $1.8 million, or 53%, from the governor's office budget.

Other proposed budget cuts include $193 million, or 22%, from the Oklahoma Health Care Authority and $45 million, or 39%, from the Office of Enterprise and Management Services.

House Appropriations Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, said the cuts are necessary to balance the state budget should tax cuts move forward.

Asked if the proposed agency budget cuts were retaliatory, McCall said they were not.

McCall pointed to comments from Stitt's end-of-session news conference in which the governor was talking about instituting flat budgets at state agencies. Stitt did not request a flat budget for his office.

The state budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes increases for both chambers of the Legislature and the Legislative Service Bureau.

There is no timetable for the Senate tax reform task force to make recommendations.

Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, who will lead the task force, expressed reservations about making hasty cuts. She noted that it takes three-fourths majorities in both legislative chambers, a nearly impossible threshold to reach in GOP-led body, to raise taxes.

"Trying to do something after a budget is approved sort of at a split second in an election year when the atmosphere is very politically charged, I believe, would yield not very good tax reform that we might live to regret," she said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Senate, House at impasse on income, sales tax proposals