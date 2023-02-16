Oklahoma House speaker proposes tax credits for private school families, teacher pay raise

Oklahoma's House speaker offered his own answer to calls for private-school vouchers with a bill that would give thousands of dollars in refundable tax credits to families whose children don't attend public schools.

Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, also suggested a $2,500 teacher pay raise and a $300 million increase to the state's per-pupil funding of public schools. The funding boost could pay for textbooks, computers, supplies, tuition and fees for concurrent enrollment in college, and further raises for teachers and support staff, among other school needs.

The state's Redbud grant program supporting school facilities would receive an additional $50 million.

McCall unveiled the package in House Bill 2775, which could cost up to $800 million, in a news conference with several members of House leadership on Thursday. The House Appropriations and Budget Committee advanced the bill on Thursday in a 27-8 vote.

“We are going to recognize all forms of education in this state, and we are going to respect the choice that the parents made for the best learning environment for their kid,” McCall said.

More:House Speaker Charles McCall says lawmakers are still out on Oklahoma school vouchers

McCall

The bill would establish the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act to give families up to $5,000 in a refundable tax credit for each student who attends a private school. It would offer up to $2,500 in tax refunds for each child educated through an alternative means of schooling, such as home school.

Eligible expenses for the refundable tax credit include private-school tuition, private tutoring, concurrent college enrollment, textbooks and extracurricular activities.

Families would have to show itemized receipts of educational expenses to receive the tax refund. HB 2775 does not include a household income limit to qualify.

Low-income households with limited state tax liability could receive checks for most, if not all, of their tax credit amounts. Higher-earning Oklahomans could take the tax credits off the top of their adjusted income.

Story continues

About 37,000 students attend private schools in Oklahoma, according to Private School Review. McCall estimated the tax credits would cost the state $300 million if every student already homeschooling or attending a private school applied.

McCall is a known opponent of policy proposals that would redirect funds dedicated for public schools toward private-school and home-school costs, despite the governor's open support of the idea. The speaker said last year he wouldn't give such a bill a hearing in the House, even though the Senate's top leader was the author, because it would do little to help rural students in areas where no private schools exist.

Two more bills have been filed in the Senate to revive past voucher measures, again with Gov. Kevin Stitt's support, but McCall said "everybody sees it still the same way this year" in his chamber.

The speaker said the governor is aware and "excited" about the tax credit plan — which also drew praise from state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters and Catholic leaders for its potential to grow students' educational options outside of traditional public schools.

Stitt's spokesperson, Kate Vesper, said the governor's office is "encouraged by the House's momentum to ensure students across Oklahoma can receive a high-quality education."

Gov. Stitt hands House Speaker Charles McCall a folder on Feb. 6 during the start of the Legislature and Stitt's State of the State speech to the joint session.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat said Republicans in his chamber are still digesting the House's plan.

"We just caucused, talked about it some," Treat said Thursday afternoon. "Still trying to find some details, appreciate them putting forth a plan, and we're analyzing it."

House leadership prefers the measures outlined in McCall's bill over past voucher propositions because HB 2775 better serves students in all parts of the state, said Rep. Rhonda Baker, chairperson of the chamber's Common Education Committee.

“Our goal is to make sure that every child in this state receives a fair education," Baker, R-Yukon, said. "What we have seen in the past didn’t necessarily represent or protect every child in the state. This does. It makes sure that everyone has the potential for success."

Reporter Nuria Martinez-Keel covers K-12 and higher education throughout the state of Oklahoma. Have a story idea for Nuria? She can be reached at nmartinez-keel@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @NuriaMKeel. Support Nuria’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma House speaker proposes teacher pay raise, tax credit plan