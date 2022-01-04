Oklahoma Inc. 2021 data: oil, gas, banking industries recovered fastest after COVID slump

A view of downtown Oklahoma City.

This year's Oklahoma Inc. analysis of publicly traded companies shows clear markers of the coronavirus pandemic's effect on the economy.

Specifically, according to experts, it shows how energy companies have rebounded since the lockdowns a year ago throttled transportation and fuel use.

Last year, at the height of the pandemic, energy companies were already on the tail end of a downturn caused by low oil prices. When people stopped traveling, it was a major hit to an already struggling industry.

But now, as the economy tries to pull out of the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, there are brighter prospects for energy companies. The 2021 rankings also show some settling of technology demands and an expectation that eventually, the financial industry will benefit from higher interest rates.

Energy leaders

Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, said fortunes changed for energy companies after a brief oil crash that sent the market price plunging below zero.

"Energy didn't stand a chance to be among the leaders (last year)," Dollarhide said.

The 2020 Oklahoma Inc. rankings had just four energy companies in the Top 10, with none in the Top 5. This year, however, eight of the Top 10 companies operate in the energy sector.

Since last year, manufacturing, service and technology companies have fallen in the rankings despite showing mostly positive growth.

One standout, Dollarhide said, is Paycom, the Oklahoma City-based provider of human capital management software. Paycom has shown impressive growth over the past few years and consistently ranks high in Oklahoma Inc. Last year, Paycom ranked No. 1 on the list.

"Paycom's like the Patriots when Tom Brady was playing there, like New York Yankees when Derek Jeter was playing there," he said.

This year, however, Paycom stands at 17th on the list, which compares companies' total stock return, change in revenues and change in earnings per share.

"It just shows you that tech took a backseat to energy this year," said Dollarhide.

Zac Reynolds, chief investment officer at Full Sail Capital, said the reopening of the economy has benefited banks and manufacturers, along with energy companies.

"U.S. GDP is poised to grow at the fastest rate in decades this year, so many companies are seeing increased demand for products and services," Reynolds said. "Because overseas supply chains have been severely impacted by shipping issues, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Oklahoma manufacturers benefit as companies look to bring production closer to home."

Silver lining for banks?

Energy companies make up most of the public companies based in Oklahoma, followed by financial institutions like banks.

The three banks on the Oklahoma Inc. list, Bank7 Corp., BOK Financial and Bancfirst, remain in the middle of the pack despite the Federal Reserve's low interest rates, an important source of revenue.

"Banks also benefit from a growing economy, but low interest rates have been a headwind. There may be some good news on the horizon, though, as the Fed has indicated that it may begin raising short-term interest rates in late 2022 or early 2023," said Reynolds. "Rising interest rates would be a two-edged sword, as they would increase borrowing costs for consumers and businesses and likely hurt real estate prices, but they could also lead to higher profitability for banks."

Dollarhide made a similar assessment.

"Banks and financial companies have suffered because lower interest rates don't give them a chance to have much of a spread on loans and things like that," he said.

Remaining so high on the list "shows you that the bank stock started coming up this year because people are expecting inflation. They're expecting higher interest rates."

University of Central Oklahoma economist Linh Pham noted that some of the rankings seem confusing at first. For example, Laredo Petroleum and LSB Industries (ranked second and fourth), had impressive return on stocks while net income was negative.

"I think investor expectation about an increasing oil market could have driven up the stock returns even though the company's net income hasn't really caught up," said Pham, an assistant professor of economics at UCO's school of business.

Staff writer Dale Denwalt covers Oklahoma's economy and business news for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Dale? He can be reached at ddenwalt@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @denwalt. Support Dale’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com.

Park Harvey Apartments, 200 N Harvey Ave., downtown Oklahoma City. Devon Tower is at right in background.

Oklahoma City downtown skyline at sunset reflected in the Oklahoma River, Sunday, September 19, 2021.

A group plays a lunchtime basketball game on the Team Griffin Basketball Court in downtown Oklahoma City, Okla. on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

