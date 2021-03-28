Oklahoma inmate fatally shot after corrections officer held hostage

Dennis Romero
·1 min read

An inmate was fatally shot Saturday after a corrections officer was taken hostage at the Oklahoma County jail in Oklahoma, authorities said.

"The person who had taken him hostage was shot by an Oklahoma City police officer," said Aaron Brilbeck, spokesman for the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. "He is deceased."

The officer, who was not identified, was hospitalized for what was described as minor and non-life-threatening injuries, Brilbeck said, adding that the injuries did not occur during the shooting.

"He walked out of his own accord," jail administrator Greg Williams said at a news conference.

The officer was taken hostage on the 10th floor of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, which was placed on lockdown at about 4:22 p.m., authorities said. The episode lasted less than two hours, Brilbeck said.

Officers were distributing medication when "the inmate overran the officer," said Sheriff Tommie Johnson III, at the news conference.

The inmate, whose name was mot released, used the officer's keys to free an undetermined number of prisoners, some of whom participated in the hostage-taking, Williams said. The floor houses 37 inmates.

"That’s where the inmates that have really been most difficult to manage are housed," Williams said.

A sheriff's tactical unit and city police responded to the scene, Brilbeck said.

The inmate who was killed may have taken the officer's cellphone and livestreamed some of the incident on social media, Williams said.

Authorities tried to de-escalate the situation, he said, but when the inmate held an unidentified object to the officer's neck, at least one Oklahoma City officer opened fire, killing him, Johnson said.

Williams said authorities would look into whether poor conditions inside the jail may have prompted the violence.

Recommended Stories

  • The real reason humans are the dominant species

    How demand for energy has been central to the development of humanity.

  • LeBron James, Chadwick Boseman honored at NAACP Image Awards

    LeBron James received the President’s Award for his public service achievements at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards that highlighted works by entertainers and writers of color. After James accepted the award Saturday night, he thanked the NAACP for recognizing his efforts beyond the basketball court. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was recognized for his effort through his LeBron James Family Foundation and his I PROMISE School, a co-curricular educational initiative.

  • What is it like to drive the Perseverance rover remotely? A NASA engineer explains the challenges of piloting the vehicle's journey across Mars.

    A NASA Perseverance rover driver explains what it's like driving a nuclear-powered machine during a pandemic and how she manages a work-life balance.

  • For a Night at the Theater, Bring a Negative Coronavirus Test

    BERLIN — On a snowy, gray morning last Friday, as a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Germany was taking hold, Anna Schoras, 30, lined up outside a pop-up testing site inside a repurposed art gallery in Berlin. Cultural life in the German capital has largely shut down because of the virus, but if Schoras’ test came back negative, she would be allowed to attend the first live stage production in the city in about five months, scheduled for that evening. “I’m just really looking forward to getting out of the house and to consuming live culture,” she said, adding that before the pandemic, she would go to the theater or the opera about twice a month. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Earlier that week, Schoras had been among the lucky few to secure one of 350 tickets to the show at the venerated Berliner Ensemble theater. They sold out in 4 minutes. The performance was part of a pilot project, coordinated by the city of Berlin, that allows its landmark cultural venues to put on a show in front of a live audience — as long as the audience members wear masks, maintain social distancing and present a negative result from a rapid test taken no longer than 12 hours before curtain. The test, which is included in the price of the ticket, must be administered by medically trained workers at one of five approved centers. Along with two nights at the Berliner Ensemble, live performances are being held at two of the city’s opera houses, the Philharmonie and Konzerthaus, and at the Volksbühne theater. Holzmarkt, a nightclub, will also host a sit-down concert. The short run of shows is intended to test whether organizers can put on cultural events safely, even as infection numbers soar. Despite an extension announced Monday to restrictions that have been in place in Germany since October, Torsten Wöhlert, the city official in charge of the project, said he was determined to keep it running. “The pilot is designed to be safe even when infection rates are high,” he said. But given a recent surge in new cases, regional lawmakers could be called to vote on whether to continue the project, Wöhlert conceded. On Friday, Berlin surpassed the health authorities’ warning level of 100 infections per 100,000 people in a week. The Berlin Senate decided Tuesday to move back three shows that had been scheduled for the Easter weekend, although others set to be staged before then can go ahead. Germany’s muddled national response to the virus has given way to local initiatives to keep life going, including a program to keep shopping and outdoor dining open for tested customers in some cities. As well as an epidemiological experiment, the Berlin initiative is a signal from a city that prides itself on its vibrant arts scene that — despite being shut down since October — culture still matters. “There is a big appetite for art,” said Wöhlert. “That was evidenced by the speed with which the shows sold out.” Of the 350 people who snapped up the Berliner Ensemble tickets for the performance of “Panikherz,” a gritty work examining eating disorders and featuring heavy drug use, everyone tested negative before arrival, according to the theater. (Those testing positive were guaranteed their money back.) The theater’s bar and coat check were closed, but in any case there was no intermission, to keep mingling opportunities to a minimum, and the compulsory empty seat between spectators, which was supposed to ensure social distancing, also made an excellent substitute coat rack. Berlin is not the only city that could benefit from the insights from the project, with findings expected in mid-April. New York is also experimenting with ways to bring back indoor live performances. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this month that, beginning April 2, arts and entertainment venues would be allowed to reopen at a third of their regular capacity, holding up to 100 people indoors — and up to 150 if they require audience members to bring proof of a negative test. Some venues are preparing to test audiences themselves. Others will also accept proofs of vaccination. But with New York City still reporting high numbers of new infections each day, real risks remain. Plans by the Park Avenue Armory to stage a new work this week by choreographer and director Bill T. Jones before a limited, virus-tested, socially distanced audience were postponed after several members of the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane dance company tested positive for the virus. Other European nations are running their own trials. This month, the Netherlands hosted a series of pop and dance music concerts called “Back to Live,” with up to 1,500 tested attendees and no social distancing. Britain’s government has announced plans to run several similar pilot events in April, including at a nightclub in Liverpool. In addition to Berlin’s performance-venue project, museums reopened around Germany last week after the federal authorities loosened the rules. At the Alte Nationalgalerie in central Berlin, each visitor — who can visit without having to present a negative test result — is allocated 430 square feet of space, meaning that only 360 preregistered guests can visit daily, about a fifth of the number the museum would usually attract on a busy day before the pandemic. Tickets are sold out for the coming weeks. Ralph Gleis, the museum’s director, said, “You realize that museums are an essential space in society, where one can go to be distracted, to occupy oneself with external things — especially during a crisis, culture is really important.” But even that respite hangs by a thread. Although museums were open Wednesday, the rising rate of infections in Berlin could oblige them to close again on very short notice. Holzmarkt, a sprawling club complex on the Spree River, was the only nightlife venue to join the performance pilot. Although the club’s organizers said that they were happy to put on a concert for 80 people in a space where 400 people could usually cram in — with very few sitting — Konstantin Krex, the club’s spokesman, said that the management was not content with the rules that have kept the venue shuttered since October. “It’s a pretty long way from the real club feeling,” Krex said of the seated concert at Holzmarkt, planned for March 27. Even if the restricted performances lack the bustle of a packed house, the audience at the Berliner Ensemble seemed excited to be part of the brief reopening. The actors were nervous after a five-month enforced break, said Oliver Reese, the director. After the cast took its bows, the play’s author, Benjamin von Stuckrad-Barre, jumped onstage to thank the crowd for being part of the project. “It is not a superspreader event — it is culture,” he said. Judging by the applause, the audience agreed. And when the findings of the pilot program come in next month, they will know if he was right. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • N.Y. trooper dies three years after being struck by distracted driver

    Prosecutors said the driver was texting and using social media on his phone.

  • One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody

    One woman was killed and five others were wounded in a stabbing at a public library located near a busy shopping area of a Vancouver suburb on Saturday, and police said they had the lone suspect in custody. "Know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."

  • Trump says he didn't listen to Fauci 'because I was doing the opposite of what he was saying' in Fox interview

    Former president calls doctor a “self promoter”

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • Congress launches sweeping investigation into Trump administration’s handling of Capitol insurrection

    Seven House committees join forces to review the government’s handling of the deadly attacks on the Capitol

  • Trump backs Georgia voting law branded ‘un-American’ as Ted Cruz rebuked over border stunt

    Follow the latest updates

  • All 23 Democratic governors sign letter condemning anti-Asian hate – but only two Republicans join them

    ‘Hate will not divide our states, territories, and communities,’ letter of solidarity reads

  • Charlotte Hornets are evolving, figuring out how to win without LaMelo Ball

    The theme in a three-game winning streak is improved team defense

  • Michigan GOP chair refuses to resign after calling female Democrats ‘witches’ and joking about assassinations

    ‘Our job now is to soften up those three witches, and to make sure that when we have good candidates to run against them, that they are ready for the burning at the stake’

  • Romney gets Profile in Courage Award for impeachment vote

    U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney was named the recipient of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award on Friday for splitting with his party and becoming the only Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial.

  • Trump congratulates Georgia on restrictive new voting law Biden called an ‘atrocity’

    The president called the legislation an ‘atrocity’ and ‘sick’

  • Latest satellite images show efforts to free the giant container ship, Ever Given, stuck in Suez Canal

    High-resolution photos taken from space on the morning of March 27, show the stricken vessel and the traffic jam of ships caused by the blocked Suez Canal.

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • U.S. envoy to Afghanistan heads to Turkey and region to push talks to end conflict

    The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has departed for Turkey and the region, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday, in a push to encourage Afghan parties to accelerate negotiations to end conflict in the country. President Joe Biden is deciding whether to meet a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of the last 3,500 American troops in Afghanistan that was set in a February 2020 accord struck with the Taliban under former President Donald Trump. Biden's administration has sought to build international pressure on the Taliban and U.S.-backed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government to reach a peace agreement and a ceasefire before the deadline.

  • Oregon colleges latest to be sued by students over cost of learning during pandemic

    Colleges across US face similar claims from students

  • Witnesses describe chaotic scene after police chase of stolen cruiser

    A man accused of stealing a police cruiser has died after suffering a gunshot wound in Quincy.