Oklahoma investigation into McCurtain County sheriff uncovers no crime, AG says

The McCurtain County Courthouse is seen in Idabel, Okla., on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Oklahoma's attorney general found no evidence that a county sheriff who came under fire in April because of a racist audio recording committed a crime, Oklahoma's attorney general announced Friday.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond said investigators in his office found no grounds to oust McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy from office. Drummond had launched the investigation at the request of Gov. Kevin Stitt after Clardy refused to step down in light of the recording, which brought national attention to southeast Oklahoma.

“While I understand this outcome may be frustrating to you after calling for the Sheriff’s resignation and removal, it is the only appropriate conclusion under the law,” Drummond said in a letter to the governor about what his office had found.

In the recording made public by the McCurtain Gazette, Clardy and county officials discuss harming journalists and lynching Black people.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

