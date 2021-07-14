Oklahoma jail inmates seen on video cooking, smoking inside jail cell

Louis Casiano
·2 min read

A video showing inmates at an Oklahoma jail appearing to smoke marijuana and grilling food hibachi-style inside a cell with an open flame surfaced Tuesday, according to media reports.

The footage was first broadcast in May via Facebook Live, KFOR-TV reported. It reportedly shows the inmates near a makeshift grill filled with what appeared to be meat above an open flame and appearing to smoke marijuana while boasting about breaking jail rules.

"You see that? This is how we do this (expletive) up in the county," an inmate inside the Oklahoma County Detention Center is heard saying on the video.

The three inmates seen in the footage were identified by jail officials as Artis Dixon, 31; Quanterell Ellison, 33, and 23-year-old Hasheem Coleman, the news outlet reported.

"This is the real deal, Holyfield my (expletive)," one of the inmates said in the video.

OKLAHOMA BOARD OF EDUCATION APPROVES CRACKDOWN ON TEACHING CRITICAL RACE THEORY

Fox News has reached out to the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, also known as the jail trust that runs the jail, but has not heard back.

Dixon was ultimately arrested by Oklahoma City police and charged with two counts of possession of contraband by an inmate. The jail has had issues with prohibited items inside its walls before.

An officer with the Justice Authority had reportedly been tasked with investigating drug and cell phone "drops" in the facility, according to court documents obtained by the news outlet.

A March 5 jail cell search yielded 23 cell phones, 243 grams of marijuana, 476 grams of tobacco, a used syringe, SIM card packages, two pieces of sharpened metal and other items.

Three inmates were charged in connection with the bountiful search and others were charged with helping to smuggle the items inside the jail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Days after the jail cell search, someone ran through an open gate and up to the jail and tied a bag to a rope. Inmates in a cell pulled the bag up through a hole in the wall, the station reported.

The facility has been besieged by a number of issues over the years. On Tuesday, it lost its certification to house juvenile offenders following an unannounced visit from the state Health Department.

Oversight of the jail was transferred last year from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office to a nine-member jail trust.

In March, a corrections officer was injured and an inmate was killed by officers following a hostage situation on the building's 10th floor, where the difficult-to-manage inmates are sent.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Missouri woman serving life sentence charged in 2nd murder

    Lincoln County prosecutors charged 62-year-old Pamela Hupp with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2011 slaying of Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria. Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Wood said Hupp convinced Faria to switch a $150,000 life insurance policy to Hupp's name days before staging her stabbing death to make it look like her husband did it, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Online court records didn’t list a lawyer for Hupp on Monday.

  • Hong Kong says no personal data shared in vaccine deal with Fosun

    Hong Kong's agreement to buy BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese sales agent Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd did not include clauses for Fosun or other third parties to collect personal data, the territory's government said. Reuters reported this week that Fosun had sent over a template, based on a contract signed with Chinese-run Hong Kong, in talks with two Taiwanese tech firms for the vaccine in which Fosun sought access to Taiwanese medical records. Those clauses did not end up appearing in the final contract, the sources said.

  • Deaths climb to 72 in South Africa riots after Zuma jailed

    The death toll climbed to 72 from rioting in South Africa on Tuesday, with many people trampled to death during looting at stores, as police and the military fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to try to halt the unrest set off by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. More than 1,200 people have been arrested in the lawlessness that has raged in poor areas of two provinces, where a community radio station was ransacked and forced off the air Tuesday and some COVID-19 vaccination centers were closed, disrupting urgently needed inoculations. Many of the deaths in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces occurred in chaotic stampedes as thousands of people stole food, electric appliances, liquor and clothing from stores, police Maj. Gen. Mathapelo Peters said in a statement Tuesday night.

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges.

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live

    A rapper in the Los Angeles area was talking with a friend on Instagram Live when he was ambushed in […] The post Los Angeles rapper Indian Red Boy killed on Instagram Live appeared first on TheGrio.

  • The man suspected of masterminding the Haitian assassination planned to steal the presidency and hire the hitmen as official bodyguards, police say

    Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian-born doctor living in Florida, recently flew to Haiti on a private jet with "political objectives," police said.

  • Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

    A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

  • Police used sonic blast to end 'Rise of Moors' standoff

    More than a week after a tense standoff on Interstate 95, officials released more information about how the incident with a group called Rise of the Moors was resolved peacefully. SWAT teams used a sonic device called a Long Range Acoustic Device to disable the defendants to end the Wakefield standoff.

  • 1-year-old girl is one of the latest victims identified in Surfside condo collapse

    The confirmed death toll rose to 95, officials said Tuesday.

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • 3 arrested after Philadelphia teen is kidnapped, beaten

    The 17-year-old was rescued after police and a SWAT team surrounded a northeast Philadelphia home, NBC Philadelphia reported.

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • New information jolts case in Iowa college student's slaying

    Prosecutors in May dismissed a defendant’s testimony that he was framed by two masked men for the kidnapping and killing of an Iowa college student, calling it a figment of his imagination. Jurors agreed, convicting Cristhian Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in one of the state’s most high-profile cases in years. Both witnesses are unknown to each other, yet independently identified the same suspect to authorities after Bahena Rivera testified in his own defense May 26, his lawyers revealed in seeking a new trial for the 27-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally as a teenager.

  • Capitol Rioter Who Joined White Supremacist Gang While in Prison for Attempted Murder Sentenced to Time Served

    Have you ever sat around wondering, “What does a white man in America have to do to stay locked up?” Well, if you have, you can, unfortunately, cross “be convicted of attempted murder, join a white supremacist prison gang and then later take part in an attempt to overthrow the U.S. government” off of your list of potential offenses that will put a white man under the jail.

  • 76-Year-Old Woman Incarcerated For Not Picking Up Calls While In Class Granted Compassionate Release

    The 76-year-old received a compassionate release on Tuesday, July 6.

  • A Capitol riot defendant who threatened to hang Nancy Pelosi said she didn't need an attorney because she was divinely immune from the court's laws

    In court filings, Pauline Bauer has insisted on representing herself and claimed to have special legal privileges as a "self-governed individual."

  • Marine sentenced in 2017 killing of Green Beret in Africa

    Army Green Beret Logan Melgar was killed in the African country of Mali in what has been described as a hazing gone wrong.