Oklahoma joins Texas in offering glimpse of "post-Roe" world

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SEAN MURPHY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kevin Stitt
    American politician

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma joined Texas this week to form a region that parts of a nation divided over abortion care might look like if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

While abortion providers across the country have been bracing for the possibility that the high court's new conservative majority might further restrict abortion, that has especially been the case in Oklahoma, where lawmakers have passed a half-dozen anti-abortion measures this year.

A bill signed into law on Tuesday by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is similar to the law passed in Texas last year that led to a marked increase in women going to neighboring states, including Oklahoma, to get abortions. It prohibits doctors from performing an abortion after fetal activity is detected in the embryo, which experts say is typically after about six weeks and before many women even know they are pregnant. And like Texas' law, it is enforced through civil, not criminal, courts and relies on civilians to inform on one another.

Abortion providers in Oklahoma said they are prepared for the law to take effect and have been helping women get appointments at clinics in neighboring states.

“I think something we realized in September (when the Texas law took effect) is that we are already living in a virtual post-Roe world in our region,” said Dr. Iman Alsaden, the medical director of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which operates clinics in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

“We have seen people go to extreme lengths to access abortion care: driving all night, doing whatever they can to get the basic health care they need for them and their families. We have been seeing what a post-Roe future looks like in this region of the country already, and it’s unbelievable.”

The Oklahoma Supreme Court declined to temporarily stop the law from taking effect, although the court is still considering a legal challenge.

Stitt's signing of the bill, along with the leaked draft opinion suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court is considering weakening or overturning its Roe v. Wade decision, led more than 100 people to protest on Tuesday at the Oklahoma Capitol.

“I honestly and truly never thought we would actually get here," said Sophia Fults, 22, a University of Oklahoma student from Tulsa who held a sign that read: “Keep abortion safe, legal and accessible."

“Honestly, I was just shocked and I'm still kind of shocked and disgusted. So many women are going to be harmed because of this. It's just horrendous."

The new law authorizes abortions if they are performed as the result of a medical emergency, but there are no exceptions for if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest.

Like the Texas law, the Oklahoma bill would allow private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion. After the U.S. Supreme Court allowed that mechanism to remain in place, other Republican-led states sought to copy Texas’ ban. Idaho’s governor signed the first copycat measure in March, although it has been temporarily blocked by the state’s Supreme Court.

Stitt earlier this year signed a bill to make performing an abortion a felony in Oklahoma, but that measure is not set to take effect until this summer, and legal experts say it’s likely to be blocked because Roe still remains the law of the land.

“One of our main responsibilities in government is to protect life, and that has been our deliberate intention," said state Sen. Nathan Dahm, a Republican who wrote the bill to make abortion illegal. “I believe here in Oklahoma we'll do everything we can to protect life from conception."

The number of abortions performed each year in Oklahoma, which has four abortion clinics, has declined steadily over the last two decades, from more than 6,200 in 2002 to 3,737 in 2020, which were the fewest in more than 20 years, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. In 2020, before the Texas law was passed, about 9% of the abortions performed in Oklahoma involved women from Texas.

Before the Texas ban took effect on Sept. 1, about 40 women from Texas had abortions performed in Oklahoma each month, the data shows. That number jumped to 222 in September and 243 in October, according to the most recent data available.

Clinic operators in Texas saw about a 40% decrease in the number of abortions performed there after the law took effect, and Oklahoma operators say they expect similar declines, said Zachary Gingrich-Gaylord, a spokesman for Trust Women, which operates clinics in Oklahoma City and Wichita, Kansas.

“In Texas, we’ve seen that many clinics were able to retain around 60% of their pre-SB 8 patient volume, and it seems reasonable to expect something similar in Oklahoma," Gingrich-Gaylord said, referring to the Texas law by its state Senate bill name. “The primary reason to think that we may see far less volume than that is the chilling effect caused by the (Supreme Court) leak that may add to confusion for patients seeking abortions."

According to state health department data, about 47% of abortions performed in Oklahoma in 2020 were for women who were less than six weeks pregnant.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FAA to boost Florida air traffic control staff amid rise in snarled flights

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Wednesday it will boost air traffic control staff in Florida after bad weather and space launches have often snarled flights in recent months. The FAA met with about a dozen airlines, general aviation representatives and associations on Tuesday "to find solutions to meet the growing demand in Florida" for air travel. The agency added that "because representatives said Florida operations will continue increasing past 2019 levels, the FAA will immediately increase the number of authorized staff at Jacksonville Center and evaluate other Florida facilities."

  • Abortion Providers Are Ready For A Post-Roe World. They Still Want You To Fight For Access.

    "This has been the plan of anti-abortion extremists the entire time," an abortion provider in Nevada told BuzzFeed News. "We're still just devastated."View Entire Post ›

  • FAA offers fix for snarled Florida air travel this summer

    Federal officials are promising to add air traffic controllers and take other steps to improve the flow of planes in Florida, which airlines say has become a weak link in the national airspace. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that it will add staff at a key air traffic control center in Jacksonville and other places, although it didn't provide numbers. The promise came during a two-day meeting between FAA officials and representatives of about a dozen airlines.

  • What to know about George Tiller, a Kansas abortion provider assassinated by anti-abortion extremist

    Who was George Tiller? Some consider the Wichita physician and abortion provider, who was assassinated in 2009, a martyr for the abortion-rights movement.

  • Putin is likely to use Russia's 'Victory Day' on May 9 to reveal plans for the future of his struggling Ukraine war, experts say

    Some experts and officials believe Putin could formally declare war on Ukraine on May 9, giving him access to more manpower.

  • Pope Francis suggests the 'barking of NATO at Russia's door' may have forced Putin to invade Ukraine

    Pope Francis appeared to partly blame the West for Russia's invasion of Ukraine in an interview published this week, suggesting that the “barking of NATO at Russia's door” may have forced Putin's hand.

  • Democrats Vow a Response to Roe's Demise but Have Few Options

    WASHINGTON — With much of the Democratic Party raging over the seemingly imminent end to the almost 50-year-old constitutional right to an abortion, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York vowed on Tuesday to bring legislation to a vote that would codify a woman’s right to end her pregnancy. But Schumer, the Senate majority leader, and fellow Democrats in Washington appeared to find themselves powerless to stop the overturning of Roe v. Wade, as the battle for abortion rights shifted from Washington to t

  • Rachel Maddow on leaked SCOTUS opinion: 'We're on the precipice of becoming a very different country'

    During her MSNBC show on Monday, a shocked Rachel Maddow shared her initial thoughts and concerns about the decision being overturned.

  • Militia group leader tried to ask Trump to authorize them to stop the transfer of power

    The justice department has alleged that Oath Keepers leadership called the president’s confidant to allow them to use force The US justice department has revealed a phone call took place between the leader of the Oath Keepers and a Donald Trump confidante. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers militia group leader charged with seditious conspiracy over the January 6 attack on the Capitol, asked an intermediary to get Donald Trump to allow his group to f

  • Supreme Court's abortion draft upends Texas Democratic U.S. House race

    The Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion has injected new urgency into a Texas primary that pits the House of Representatives' lone anti-abortion Democrat against an advocate of abortion rights. Progressive Democratic challenger Jessica Cisneros on Wednesday called on top House Democrats to drop their support for Representative Henry Cuellar, an 18-year-incumbent, over his anti-abortion stance, ahead of a May 24 runoff primary. The draft showed the court could be ready to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, and the leak sent Cuellar scrambling to square his position with his party.

  • Baseball signed by Zelenskyy to be sold for Ukraine relief

    When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy autographed a baseball for an American collector in 2019, he likely had no idea it would one day be used to help his nation during a time of need. The official Rawlings Major League baseball is being sold by Randy Kaplan, a renowned collector of balls signed by world leaders, with a portion of the proceeds going to war relief efforts in Ukraine, auctioneer RR Auction of Boston said Tuesday. The ball was expected to sell for at least $15,000 but the leading bid as of Tuesday had already exceeded that amount, an RR spokesperson said.

  • Trump-backed candidate J.D. Vance wins crucial GOP Ohio Senate primary

    J.D. Vance won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Ohio on Tuesday, emerging from a crowded field with the help of a late endorsement from former President Trump to win with roughly a third of the total vote.

  • Arizona man released while he awaits trial on charges of seditious conspiracy in the U.S. Capitol riot

    Prosecutors say the 63-year-old Phoenix resident was part of a conspiracy to oppose the transfer of presidential power.

  • Al-Shabab attack on African Union forces in Somalia: What we know

    Islamist militants have carried out what may be their most deadly attacks on the African Union mission.

  • How Roe v. Wade being overturned could trigger abortion bans across U.S.

    If the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, tens of millions of Americans would live in states where abortion would be outright banned or severely restricted.

  • Kim Cattrall Had Her Own ‘Jockstrap’ on ‘Sex and the City’ Pre-Intimacy Coordinators

    The "Sex and the City" alum said costume designer Patricia Field created a "K.C. cup" to cover her genitals during graphic sex scenes.

  • EXPLAINER: What's the latest in Russia's dance with default?

    Russia appeared to dodge default on its foreign debt by dipping into its scarce dollar reserves. Russia's finance ministry abandoned its proposal to use rubles instead of dollars to make overdue payments on two government bonds, saying Friday that it had transferred the money to an account at Citigroup: $564.4 million for a bond due in 2022, and $84.4 million for another due in 2042. A 30-day grace period on making the overdue payments was to expire Wednesday.

  • Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

    Complaining that the West is "stuffing Ukraine with weapons,” Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply-line points across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports, a crucial source of revenue. Heavy fighting also raged at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol that represented the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southern port city, according to the mayor.

  • Supreme court impact on California

    California lawmakers ready to include abortion protections in state constitution

  • Possible Roe v Wade decision by Supreme Court would leave abortion question to each state

    Late Monday night, a draft from the U.S. Supreme Court surfaced on Politico that showed the highest court would overturn Roe v Wade. While it's not official yet, the decision could have a wide ripple effect throughout the state and country.