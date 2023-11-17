Oklahoma judge sentences man to life without parole for 2019 murder in SW OKC

A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in a 2019 first-degree murder case, the Oklahoma County district attorney's office announced Friday.

Gabriel Aguilar entered a "blind plea" of guilty on Thursday in Oklahoma County District Court for the murder of 24-year-old Selena Pacheco-Escalera. As there had been no negotiated plea deal, Judge Susan Stallings determined Aguilar's sentence would be life without parole.

On June 8, 2019, a friend of Pacheco-Escalera called police after finding her body inside a bedroom of her apartment in southwest Oklahoma City. According to investigators, Aguilar was seen entering Pacheco-Escalera's apartment, where he stabbed her multiple times in front of her children.

Police said Aguilar fled the scene, but officers found a wallet with his identification card near the victim's body. Aguilar and Pacheco-Escalera had been having "an intimate relationship," according to officials, and a witness told investigators that they had seen text messages between the victim and Aguilar saying "he would not allow her to leave him."

Aguilar was arrested June 10, 2019, and booked into the Oklahoma County jail on multiple complaints, including first-degree murder. Court records showed he had previous convictions for assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse by strangulation and possession of an offensive weapon while committing a felony.

A spokeswoman for the DA's office said that, after his sentencing for Pacheco-Escalera's murder Thursday, Aguilar waived his right to appeal. He will be transferred from the jail to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

