Oklahoma judge who texted during murder trial admits that it was inappropriate

A suspended judge is fighting to keep her job even though she admits that texting during a trial was inappropriate.

Lincoln County District Judge Traci Soderstrom said she "recognizes her actions have brought disgrace and embarrassment to her family, constituents, the legal profession, her office and the judiciary in general."

The new judge is accused of exchanging more than 500 texts with her bailiff during her first murder trial last June.

In the texts, she joked with her female bailiff about the size of prosecutors' penises, called the key witness a liar and admired the looks of a testifying police officer, the chief justice of the Oklahoma Supreme Court alleged in October.

Chief Justice John Kane called for her to be removed from the bench for those texts and other misconduct.

The Court on the Judiciary will make a decision on the request after hearing testimony next month. The trial before the special court is set to begin Feb. 12. It could last three weeks.

Soderstrom, 50, wants to be given corrective steps that would allow her to continue on the bench.

In this screenshot from a security camera recording, Lincoln County District Judge Traci Soderstrom looks at her cellphone during a murder trial in June. Faces of the jurors have been blurred to protect their identities.

Her proposed outcome was disclosed in a pretrial conference order filed Friday.

"The Respondent has always asked to work a corrective action plan similar to the two corrective action plans that former Judge Kendra Coleman was allowed to attempt," the order states.

Her admissions about texting were made in a Jan. 19 response to the allegations. She acknowledged there was "a large volume of text messages" between her and her bailiff during the trial.

"The Respondent admits she and the bailiff commented on their opinions of the witnesses, the attorneys and the case," the response states.

She specifically admitted that she reacted with the "Ha Ha" icon to a text from her bailiff "regarding the District Attorney's genitals." She also admitted she texted that District Attorney Adam Panter had weird-looking baby hands.

She specifically admitted using the label "liar" about the key witness. She said, though, that she was repeating the defense attorney's statements after the witness admitted lying.

The chief justice had alleged that the judge spent the majority of the testimony by the key witness texting comments like, "Can I please scream liar liar?"

She also specifically admitted that she admired the appearance of a witness in a text. She was accused of texting about a police officer, "He's pretty. I could look at him all day."

She denied that her behavior showed she was biased against prosecutors. "The Respondent had no desired outcome for the trial and took no action to reach a desired outcome," her response states.

She did admit "she has engaged in some activities that violate the Code of Judicial Conduct."

In the response, she also said that she had been attempting to "clean up" the county but faced a hostile and deceptive atmosphere. She said each time she "discovered problematic practices or behaviors and insisted on appropriate behaviors," a new complaint against her was made.

She accused the district attorney of refusing to comply with her orders, judge "shopping" and secretly recording conversations in her chambers. Panter said Friday, "The trial is upcoming, and the evidence will speak for itself."

She took office on Jan. 9, 2023, after winning election. She voluntarily suspended herself in October and is still getting paid. Her bailiff, Angela Miller, has been fired.

The trial in June was over the 2018 beating death of a 2-year-old boy. Jurors convicted the defendant of second-degree manslaughter, rather than first-degree murder.

The Oklahoman reported in July on the judge's texting after obtaining videos of the inside of the courtroom during the trial. That report resulted in national media attention.

The videos show the judge using her cellphone on the bench to text or exchange messages for minutes at a time during jury selection, opening statements and testimony. She also can be seen checking Facebook on her phone.

On trial was Khristian Tyler Martzall, 32, of Wellston.

He was charged in the death of Braxton Danker, his then-girlfriend's son.

Prosecutors at trial asked jurors to find him guilty of first-degree murder either because he abused the boy himself or permitted the mother to do so.

The maximum punishment for second-degree manslaughter is four years in prison. Martzall was freed after the verdict because he had already been in jail more than five years.

The key witness against him was the boy's mother, Judith Danker. She is serving a 25-year prison sentence for enabling child abuse.

A grandfather and grandmother of the boy are listed as possible witnesses against the judge. The Court on the Judiciary was told both observed the judge not paying attention during the trial.

Oklahoma's Court on the Judiciary has removed 7 judges

The Court on the Judiciary has removed seven judges for oppression in office or other misconduct grounds since its creation more than 50 years ago. Sometimes, judges facing discipline have resigned instead.

The last judge to be removed was Coleman. That decision came in September 2020 after a trial that lasted 13 days. She served as an Oklahoma County district judge less than two years.

The last time before that was in 2002.

