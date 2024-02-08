Oklahoma judge who texted hundreds of times during murder trial is quitting

In this screenshot from a security camera recording, Lincoln County District Judge Traci Soderstrom looks at her cellphone during a murder trial in June. Faces of the jurors have been blurred to protect their identities.

The judge who repeatedly texted and got on Facebook during a murder trial last year is resigning.

Lincoln County District Judge Traci Soderstrom agreed Thursday to step down and never seek any judicial position again in Oklahoma. Her resignation will go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

Her decision came days before she was to go on trial before a special court.

The Oklahoma Court on the Judiciary was to begin hearing testimony Monday afternoon. The trial was expected to last as long as three weeks.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court's chief justice wanted her removed. She had been seeking to remain on the bench and complete a corrective action plan.

She took office on Jan. 9, 2023, after winning election. She voluntarily suspended herself in October.

She was accused of exchanging more than 500 texts with her bailiff during the murder trial last June.

In the texts, she joked with her female bailiff about the size of prosecutors' penises, called the key witness a liar and admired the looks of a testifying police officer, Chief Justice John Kane alleged.

More: Oklahoma Judge Traci Soderstrom caught sending mocking texts through murder trial faces removal

She admitted in January in a legal filing that her texting during a trial was inappropriate. She also acknowledged there was "a large volume of text messages" between her and her bailiff during the murder trial.

She said she "recognizes her actions have brought disgrace and embarrassment to her family, constituents, the legal profession, her office and the judiciary in general."

In a resignation statement Thursday, she said she ran for judge with the hope of restoring the community's faith in the judicial system.

"I promised to uphold the Constitution in a fair, even-handed and efficient manner," she said. "I promised to ensure the law and procedures were applied equally to Plaintiff and Defendant alike. In spite of resistance at nearly every turn, I believe that I have done so.

"However, being human, I have also faltered."

More: Oklahoma Judge Traci Soderstrom caught sending mocking texts through murder trial faces removal

What happened during the trial?

The trial in June was over the 2018 beating death of a 2-year-old boy. Jurors convicted the defendant of second-degree manslaughter, rather than first-degree murder.

The Oklahoman reported in July on the judge's texting after obtaining videos of the inside of the courtroom during the trial. That report resulted in national media attention.

The videos show the judge using her cellphone on the bench to text or exchange messages for minutes at a time during jury selection, opening statements and testimony. She also can be seen checking Facebook on her phone.

On trial was Khristian Tyler Martzall, 32, of Wellston.

He was charged in the death of Braxton Danker, his then-girlfriend's son.

Prosecutors at trial asked jurors to find him guilty of first-degree murder either because he abused the boy himself or permitted the mother to do so.

The maximum punishment for second-degree manslaughter is four years in prison. Martzall was freed after the verdict because he had already been in jail more than five years.

The key witness against him was the boy's mother, Judith Danker. She is serving a 25-year prison sentence for enabling child abuse.

Oklahoma's Court on the Judiciary has removed 7 judges

The Court on the Judiciary has removed seven judges for oppression in office or other misconduct grounds since its creation more than 50 years ago.

Other judges have resigned rather than go on trial, too.

Soderstrom, 50, claims to have uncovered "shocking" wrongdoing while in office. She indicated in her resignation statement Thursday she will take action to disseminate the information.

"Manipulating the jury selection process, holding citizens without lawful authority, secret tape recordings of judicial officers, and even false threats of criminal prosecution are a small example," she said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma judge who texted during murder trial is resigning