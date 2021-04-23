Oklahoma just passed a law providing protections to some drivers who hit protesters with a car

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erin Snodgrass
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AP21089776321566
In this Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki File

  • Oklahoma just passed a bill that would provide immunity to some drivers who hit or kill protesters.

  • The legislation would also punish demonstrators who block the use of a public street or highway.

  • A surge of "anti-riot" bills have been introduced by Republican state lawmakers since summer 2020.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A new law in Oklahoma will penalize protesters who block public roadways, while offering protections to drivers who may unwittingly hit or even kill them with a car.

The bill would make obstructing the use of a public street or highway during a demonstration a misdemeanor carrying a possible sentence of a year in jail as well as a $100 to $5,000 fine.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the legislation, which takes effect November 1, into law Wednesday.

Under House Bill 1674, motorists who are "fleeing from a riot" and have "reasonable belief" they are in danger, cannot be held criminally or civilly responsible for injuring or killing demonstrators.

Critics of the bill say it is meant to limit legal protests after a summer of nationwide demonstrations against police violence and racism, following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

The bill's author, state Sen. Rob Standridge said in a video statement that the law sets a high standard. "It has to be unintentional, first and foremost," Standridge said, and the driver must feel they are in "imminent harm," "like people are trying to break open the windows, and trying to drag someone out of the vehicle."

The legislation was introduced primarily as a response to an incident in Tulsa last May, in which a driver in a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer drove through a crowd of George Floyd protesters on a freeway, injuring three people and leaving one of them paralyzed from the waist down.

The driver, who was not charged, said he sped up because he was afraid for his family's safety.

"This is an important protection for citizens who are just trying to get out of a bad situation," state Rep. Kevin West said in a statement last week. "When fleeing an unlawful riot, they should not face threat of prosecution for trying to protect themselves, their families, or their property."

Data shows that the majority of Black Lives Matter protests have been peaceful, NPR reported. A report conducted by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project found that protesters in 93% of such demonstrations last summer did not engage in violence or destructive activity.

The Oklahoma bill passed the House and Senate along party lines earlier this month.

A group of people protesting the passage of the legislation entered the House Chambers inside the Oklahoma State Capitol briefly on Wednesday, according to CNN, but the session continued on after demonstrators had left.

The Oklahoma bill is part of a larger movement of legislation Republican state lawmakers are calling "anti-riot" bills, aimed at punishing rioters and absolving the drivers who may hit them.

A proposed law in Indiana would bar those convicted of unlawful assembly from holding state employment, while a Minnesota proposal would prohibit those people from receiving student loans, unemployment benefits, and housing assistance.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation earlier this week that cracked down on public disorder, and Republican legislators in Iowa passed a bill similar to Oklahoma's, that grants immunity to such drivers.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • New Oklahoma law targets protesters while protecting drivers who hit them

    Law covers drivers who unintentionally injure or kill demonstrators while subjecting protesters to jail time and fines Kevin Stitt in Oklahoma City on 11 February. He signed HB1674 on Wednesday. Photograph: Sue Ogrocki/AP A new Oklahoma law protects drivers who unintentionally injure or kill demonstrators from any liability, while simultaneously subjecting protesters who block roadways to jail time and hefty fines. Oklahoma’s Republican governor, Kevin Stitt, signed HB 1674 on Wednesday, even as advocates excoriated their elected officials for undermining democracy. “They are targeting groups of protesters who are just wanting to use their freedom of speech, passing bills that will intimidate them in the hopes of keeping people from using their first amendment rights, passing bills that decriminalize the murder of protesters, which is absolutely insane,” said Adriana Laws, founder of the Collegiate Freedom and Justice Coalition. Because of HB 1674, a driver “who unintentionally causes injury or death” while exercising “due care” will not be criminally or civilly liable if they reasonably believe they’re “fleeing from a riot” where they will be harmed. Obstruction of a public street, highway or road will now constitute a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in a county jail and fees as high as $5,000. Anyone who commits the offense will be liable for damages. Legislators passed HB 1674 following historic protests against police brutality and racial injustice last summer, both in Oklahoma and across the country. The mass demonstrations – most of which were peaceful – faced sharp criticism from Republicans, who decried property damage and violence by some protesters. Meanwhile, cars have become a weapon among those hoping to disrupt demonstrations, or drivers who get flummoxed and enraged. People drove their vehicles into protests more than 100 times last summer, and at least two protesters were fatally struck, according to USA Today. In 2017, the white supremacist James Fields Jr murdered Heather Heyer by ramming into anti-racism protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia. “This law is dangerous and meant to discourage Oklahomans from exercising their constitutional right to peaceful protest,” said Lani R Habrock, government affairs director for the state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. The bill was among a series of reactionary legislative proposals that some fear could hinder Oklahomans’ ability to protest. Another – which criminalizes posting personal information about law enforcement officers online, and which advocates believe could deal a blow to accountability – has also become law. The state representative Kevin West, HB 1674’s author, said voters contacted him last summer with concerns about protests elsewhere in the country, the Oklahoman reported. “Most of it was what we were seeing nationwide, and just a lot of concern that could come to our backyard real quick,” West said. Don Spencer, president of the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association, spoke in a video from February about his desire for legislation like HB 1674. Beyond protecting drivers who run people over, he hoped those who were obstructing traffic would be held liable – “I guess if they’re alive – if there’s anything left of ’em”. “If you’re unlawfully blocking a roadway for the intent purpose of possibly doing damage, to scare people, to harm people,” he warned, “folks, you could be treaded on with the car tires.”

  • ‘Don’t expect more money’ for additional F-35s in FY22, lawmakers tell an embattled Lockheed

    Since 2015, Congress has added extra F-35's to the budget. That practice could end soon.

  • A red wave followed Floyd protests in Miami. But activists want to revive the movement

    Hours after a Minnesota jury convicted police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd, a group of Miami organizers and activists who advocate against police brutality and anti-Blackness gathered at their monthly general meeting, where they’d planned to discuss Florida’s new “anti-riot” legislation.

  • Fox New host Brian Kilmeade says anti-police protesters 'should be barred' from calling 911 after the Chauvin verdict

    "Let's just hope, in your life, you never need a police officer," Brian Kilmeade said of protesters who tell cops to get out or go home.

  • 77 inmates receive '6 times the recommended amount' of COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa

    The Iowa Department of Corrections gave 77 inmates overdoses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, the Des Moines Register reported.

  • Pediatric Covid hospitalization rates surge in Michigan

    Experts blame a more transmissible variant, which appears to be spreading faster among children and adults.

  • This year's first supermoon, the 'Pink Moon,' will rise on Monday. Here's how to spot the rare event.

    Supermoons are rare full moons that occur when the moon is the closest it can get to Earth. According to NASA, there will be two supermoons in 2021.

  • Russia suddenly says it's pulling back troops from Ukraine's borders after weeks of tensions and fears of an invasion

    This abrupt announcement came just one day after President Vladimir Putin warned that anyone who threatens Russia's security will "regret" it.

  • Human remains found in search of missing Amish woman, 18

    Authorities have announced the recovery of human remains during a search related to the disappearance of a young Amish woman in Pennsylvania last summer. The Lancaster County district attorney's office announced Wednesday that the remains were found in a rural area in the eastern part of the county as part of a search related to the June 2020 disappearance of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos. The FBI, state police and East Lampeter Township police were at the scene.

  • Russia announces end to massive troop buildup near Ukraine

    Russia's defense minister said Thursday that massive military exercises near the border with Ukraine had been completed, and that he had ordered troops to return to their permanent bases by May 1, according to state media.Why it matters: Tens of thousands of troops and heavy military equipment had been moved to the border of eastern Ukraine and the annexed territory of Crimea over the last month, sparking fears of a potential Russian invasion.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAs recently as early Thursday, Russia conducted military drills in Crimea that involved more than 60 ships, over 10,000 troops, around 200 aircraft and about 1,200 military vehicles, AP reports, citing the Russian defense ministry.Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the goals of the military exercises "have been fully achieved" and that troops "demonstrated the ability to ensure reliable defense of the country," according to translated remarks.What they're saying: "The reduction of troops on our border proportionally reduces tension. Ukraine is always vigilant, yet welcomes any steps to decrease the military presence and deescalate the situation in Donbas. Ukraine seeks peace. Grateful to international partners for their support," Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky tweeted.Between the lines: The immediate threat of a Russian invasion may be subsiding, but tens of thousands of troops remain within striking distance of Ukraine and there is no end in sight to the long-simmering conflict in the eastern Donbass region.The Russian buildup appears to have been engineered in part to gauge the response not only of Ukraine, but of the U.S. and Europe.President Biden offered stern warnings to Vladimir Putin and support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but backed off a plan to send warships to the Black Sea and made clear that the U.S. would not fight a war over Ukraine. The European response was more muted still.In Ukraine, though, the threat of invasion sparked a sense of national unity and bolstered Zelensky's position, Davyd Arakhamia, the leader of Zelensky's party in parliament, told Axios.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Family of man killed in Roseland hit-and-run while working beg for driver to come forward

    Nicholas Bailey was working as a land surveyor when he was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Roseland.

  • Hailey Bieber's Controversial Shorts Outfit Had Basically Disappeared

    Time to dig out the cut-offs.

  • California Highway Patrol Busts Street Racing Mopars

    Take it to the track!

  • Michael Andretti builds different racing name as team owner

    Alexander Rossi didn't sugarcoat his 2020 season, which was a terrible year at Andretti Autosport. Just one win, never in the championship mix, a driver fired with three races remaining and, worst of all, the team was a non-factor at the Indianapolis 500. “I just think we sucked globally,” Rossi said.

  • COVID long-haulers at higher risk of developing fatal illnesses months later, study says

    “It is not an exaggeration to say that long COVID-19 is America’s next big health crisis.”

  • Venus Williams says switching to a vegan diet was a game-changer for her skin and health, but she still loves 'junk' food

    Venus Williams told Insider her skin and athletic performance have drastically improved since going vegan, and she hasn't even cut out French fries.

  • Minutes into a 911 call a Florida driver realizes what smashed through her windshield

    “Something just came through the windshield and hit my mom in the head!” a woman cried out to a 911 dispatcher after she pulled over on Interstate 95 while driving to Daytona Beach on Wednesday.

  • Madonna's daughter Lola Leon opens up about how she is (and isn't) just like us

    Madonna is her mother. Timothée Chalamet was her first boyfriend. Lourdes Leon, a.k.a. Lola, talked to Vanity Fair about growing up famous.

  • ‘You’re old, impotent and an embarrassment’: Lincoln Project targets Trump with Mar-a-Lago advert

    The ad will air starting on Thursday in Palm Beach, Florida – where Mar-a-Lago is based

  • Top Trump ally Lindsey Graham praises Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for refusing to abolish the filibuster

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged his caucus to publicly praise the two Democratic lawmakers.