Oklahoma K-9 recovers 20,000 pills laced with fentanyl

A traffic stop in McClain County has led to a major drug bust.

A McClain County deputy pulled over a white Jeep for a traffic violation on June 13. During the stop, K-9 officer Spike alerted to the presence of illegal drugs, and a search of the vehicle uncovered 20,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

The pills were estimated to be worth $100,000 on the street, and the female driver of the Jeep was arrested and charged with federal drug-related offenses.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than morphine and is responsible for a growing number of overdose deaths in the United States.

McClain County Sheriff's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration are working together on the investigation.

