Oklahoma law regarding electric vehicle charging stations is praised as model for other states
Oklahoma law regarding electric vehicle charging stations is praised as model for other states
Oklahoma law regarding electric vehicle charging stations is praised as model for other states
On Wednesday, the Japanese automaker said its electric vehicles will adopt Tesla's charging port starting in 2025. The move ensures Subaru's future vehicles will have access to Tesla's network of "50,000+" chargers. Toyota and Lexus also embraced Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) a couple weeks ago.
Subaru has announced its support for Tesla’s NACS EV charging standard, joining manufacturers like Honda and Toyota. The company says the standard will be incorporated into charging ports by 2025.
Ford is buying and burying Auto Motive Power, or "AMP" for short, to bolster its charging, battery management and power conversion tech. The secretive energy startup once claimed to power "most of the world’s top electric OEMs," though as far as we can tell it never disclosed its customers publicly. Instead, Ford will scoop up the startup's tech, talent and facility in Santa Fe Springs, California to advance its own EV plans, Ford spokesperson Emma Bergg told TechCrunch.
Four creators join In The Know's second annual event spotlighting Native American communities. The post Meet the Native Changemakers panelists appeared first on In The Know.
Here are all the pickups, SUVs, sedans, coupes, hatchbacks, minivans, wagons, sports cars, convertibles and electric vehicles we recommend.
The Biden administration's AI executive addresses a slew of important issues but needs more to cover the technology's risks.
Despite all the sacks, Sanders still has the third-best passing grade in the country, according to PFF, behind Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and LSU’s Jayden Daniels.
VW Group's Cariad software division to lay off 2,000 workers. Part of another restructure and more delays for the digital division.
The United States is the first country to qualify four basketball teams for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The Aston Martin .1R road bike features a seamless frame, several carbon fiber parts to keep weight in check, and upmarket design details.
Current reigning Miss Indian Oklahoma Lily Painter uses her beauty queen title to advocate for missing Indigenous women. The post Lily Painter is using her platform to advocate for missing Indigenous people and to uplift her community appeared first on In The Know.
Mike Pence has left the GOP primary. What does his campaign’s failure say about the race for the nomination?
Limited evacuations began out of Gaza via the Rafah crossing into Egypt on Wednesday as Israeli airstrikes hit apartment buildings in Gaza's largest refugee camp for a second day in a row.
Power-ful discounts await.
The biggest news stories this morning: Surface Laptop Studio 2 review, Tesla’s Autopilot was not to blame for fatal 2019 Model 3 crash, US government establishes AI Safety Institute.
Superformance celebrates 30th anniversary with a special MkIII Roadster. Debuted at SEMA, only 30 rolling chassis to be made, $125,000 each.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
The Buckeyes have wins over Notre Dame and Penn State.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the first edition of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
We pick our favorite vehicles from the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, with one choice coming in as a solid leader.