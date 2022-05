Reuters

China, the world's top oilseed buyer, suspended two Canadian canola exporters in March 2019, alleging that pests had been detected in shipments. China's claims, disputed by Canada at the time, came amid political and trade tensions between the two countries following the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver for extradition to the United States. "We welcome this decision to remove the restrictions and immediately reinstate the two companies to allow them to export Canadian canola seeds," said Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng and Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau in a statement.