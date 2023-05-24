Oklahoma lawmakers push forward on budget as deadline to override any vetoes looms

State Rep. Jon Echols joked he was at risk of damaging state property because he was such a fan of the proposed budget to fund state agencies and services.

“I’m going to break my green button I’m going to hit it so fast,” said Echols, R-Oklahoma City, referring to his vote in favor of House Bill 1004X, the $13 billion general appropriations bill that includes increased funding for education and the state's Medicaid program.

“This is a budget that invests in people,” Echols said.

On Wednesday, House Republicans voted in support of the general appropriations bill, while Democrats argued the budget process lacked input from their caucus.

“Some would say, ‘Well, Trish, that’s just the political divide,’” said Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater. “I get that, but at the same time, I represent 39,000 people just like everyone in this room.”

Republican leaders, such as Rep. Jon Echols, center, spoke in favor of a budget proposal that increased funding for education and health care.

Education and health care funding don't go far enough, Oklahoma Democrats say

Earlier in the day, Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, complained about another budget bill being brought for a vote without enough time for lawmakers to review it. Democrats threw their hands up in the air, sarcastically thanking Humphrey for making their point.

But Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, defended his party’s work on the budget, which he said began before the session as agencies presented their requests.

“I don't really feel sorry for you,” Martinez said, accusing Democrats of not working hard enough to discuss the budget with Republican leaders.

“They feel like they have to be dissenters, they sit back and say it’s not enough.”

Rep. Ryan Martinez during the House budget and appropriations committee meeting Tuesday at the Oklahoma Capitol.

Democrats said they appreciated the increases in schools and health care funding, but it didn’t go far enough.

Echols agreed the budget could have gone further. He wanted tax breaks for all Oklahomans.

“But not passing this budget puts in jeopardy the largest single-year increase to common education in the state of Oklahoma’s history,” Echols said before voting in favor of the proposal that now heads to the Senate.

Lawmakers expected to attempt some veto overrides

While the budget bills were advanced during a concurrent special session, the regular session ends Friday, giving lawmakers just two more days to override any of the 46 vetos by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Stitt’s veto pen was particularly busy this year, even by his standards, as he vetoed twice as many bills as his annual average over his first four years in office.

Some of the bills were vetoed out of political spite as Stitt tried to force the Senate to go along with a House school funding package. Others were struck down because Stitt said they promoted alternative agendas or removed power from his office.

Two-thirds of the members in the House and Senate are needed to override a veto and legislative sources said it's likely some veto overrides will be presented for votes on Thursday.

