Oklahoma lawmakers urge clemency for death row inmate

Oct. 19—An Oklahoma Republican lawmaker said death row inmate Phillip Hancock's case was a prime example on why he would call for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma.

"Cases like this that make it all the way to death row and now were going to have an execution in November that is undeserved," said Oklahoma Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow during a Thursday press conference. "Because we have an error of people in the past who would do anything to get a conviction."

Hancock, 59, is scheduled to be put to death on Nov. 30 after a jury found Hancock guilty of the April 27, 2001, murders of Robert Jett Jr., 37, and James Lynch, 58 in Oklahoma City.

McDugle and other supporters of Hancock believe the death row inmate was acting in self-defense when he fatally shot Jett and Lynch with ineffective defense counsel and prosecutorial overreach leading to Hancock's conviction.

"Oklahomans, we cherish the right to defend ourselves if we're attacked," McDugle said. "Yet, Phillip Hancock is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 30 for defending himself."

Hancock's attorneys argue Hancock was unarmed and went to a residence where Jett and Lynch were at when Hancock was beat with a breakover bar and threatened with a gun to get into a cage before he was held down and beat before Hancock managed to get the gun and shoot Jett and Lynch.

A woman at the residence said during trial she could not see the struggle with prosecutors telling jurors there was no physical evidence at the scene that collaborates Hancock's story of self-defense.

"Hancock's case exemplifies the problems that led to the bipartisan Oklahoma Death Row Review Commission to call for an execution moratorium, including the need for adequate defense counsel, eliminating prosecutorial overreach, and more reliable forensic evidence," McDugle said. "The state should never had pursued a death penalty in this case, and yet here we are with another case that's undeserving."

McDugle is asking for the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board to recommend clemency for Hancock and for Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt to commute the death sentence. He also urges the current Oklahoma County District Attorney and Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond for a thorough review of the evidence in Hancock's case.

Oklahoma Rep Justin J.J. Humphrey, R-Lane, said he also believes Hancock was lured to the residence and was violently attacked and acted in self-defense.

"He was fighting for his life, and he took the lives of the others," Humphrey said. "That sounds like, from southeastern Oklahoma, we call that self-defense."

Both lawmakers agree there needs to be legislation passed to ensure that people sentenced to death row are guilty and deserve the sentence.

"But in this case, I'm going to encourage the governor to please look into this case, it's wrong, and please provide clemency," Humphrey said.

Hancock's clemency hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8. with a Zoom link available on the board website, www.ok.gov/ppb/.