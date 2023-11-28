Oklahoma: Lawsuits target first religious public charter school in U.S.

Pamela Manson
·8 min read
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, has called the religious charter school "a win for religious liberty and education freedom." File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, has called the religious charter school "a win for religious liberty and education freedom." File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The approval of taxpayer funding for the nation's first religious public charter school has split Oklahoma officials and religious liberty advocacy groups over its constitutionality.

Two lawsuits are seeking to block the creation of the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, a joint venture of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa designed to provide innovative educational options for underserved populations, especially students in rural areas.

One suit was filed by parents, faith leaders and public education advocates. The other was filed by Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who says the case is not about the school being precluded from receiving a public benefit and there are numerous public funds St. Isidore is eligible to receive, directly or indirectly, as a Catholic private school.

The Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board in June approved by a 3-2 vote an application by St. Isidore for charter-school sponsorship. There are other religious schools that receive some funding through public tax dollars, but St. Isidore would be the first to be fully funded this way.

St. Isidore is slated to open in August for the 2024-25 school year.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond contends the religious charter school puts federal education funding at risk. Photo courtesy of Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond contends the religious charter school puts federal education funding at risk. Photo courtesy of Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General

After the vote, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, said in a statement he applauded the courage of the virtual charter school board.

"This is a win for religious liberty and education freedom in our great state, and I am encouraged by these efforts to give parents more options when it comes to their child's education," Stitt said. "Oklahomans support religious liberty for all and support an increasingly innovative educational system that expands choice."

But the nonprofit Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee and nine individuals allege children would be excluded by discriminatory practices at the online school. They claim the practices violate the Oklahoma Constitution, the state Charter Schools Act and the board's own regulations.

The plaintiffs point out in the suit, filed July 31 in Oklahoma County District Court, that St. Isidore states on its website all students of different faiths or no faith are welcome -- but also says admission "assumes the student and family willingness to adhere with respect to the beliefs, expectations, policies, and procedures of the school as presented in the handbook."

Under St. Isidore policy, any unlawful discrimination, harassment or retaliation on the basis of a person's race, color, national origin, disability, genetic information, sex, pregnancy within church teaching, biological sex, age, military status or any other protected classes would be strictly prohibited. However, the discrimination, harassment or retaliation also would have to be "inconsistent with Catholic teaching" to be prohibited, the suit says.

St. Isidore's application also says the school will cultivate students to know "human persons are destined for eternal life with the Holy Trinity but that in freedom, an individual may reject God's invitation and by this definitive self-exclusion end up in hell," the lawsuit says.

The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board and its five members, the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the State Superintendent of Public Education Ryan Walters and St. Isidore are named as defendants.

The board, St. Isidore and the Department of Education and Walters have filed three separate motions asking that the suit be dismissed. A hearing on those motions is scheduled for Dec. 21.

'A sea change'

Attorney Alex Luchenitser, of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, one of the organizations representing the plaintiffs, said many other states are waiting to see how the Oklahoma suit is resolved before deciding whether to approve religious charter schools of their own.

"Allowing a religious charter school would really be a sea change to the education system in America because charter schools are public schools and public schools must be nonreligious and serve all students and must not discriminate," Luchenitser said.

"Allowing a public school that's also a religious school that indoctrinates students in religion and discriminates in admissions and employment really subverts and changes the concept of what a public school is."

This effort is part of a similar movement to divert funds away from secular public schools that serve all students, he said.

"The first step was vouchers and similar programs, such as tuition tax credit programs, and the push now is to allow religious charter schools, which would be entitled to full funding from the state," Luchenitser said.

"The vouchers often pay for only part of a private school tuition, but if religious charter schools are allowed, then the entire school is being paid for by the state. That's even more attractive to religious institutions that want public funding for their own religious schools."

In addition to Americans United, the ACLU, Education Law Center and Freedom From Religion Foundation represent the plaintiffs.

Nicole Garnett, a Notre Dame Law School professor, said there are charter schools that offer after-school religious education outside the secular school day and ones that have themes that might appeal to certain religions, such as teaching in Arabic or Hebrew, but they're different from St. Isidore.

She predicts St. Isidore, which is represented by the university's Religious Liberty Clinic, may be the first "but it certainly won't be the last effort to secure permission for a religious charter school."

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has interpreted the state constitution in previous cases to allow the government to engage with private religious organizations to advance public purposes, such as caring for orphans or educating disabled children, Garnett said. She also pointed out that parents, not the state, will decide who goes there.

In addition, Garnett said traditional public schools are operated by the government and the government must be neutral toward religion. But charter schools, regardless of what they're called, are considered private schools under the U.S. Constitution, she said.

And the schools are protected by the First Amendment's Free Exercise Clause but not bound by the Establishment Clause, which prohibits the government from favoring one religion over others, Garnett said.

She cited a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Carson vs. Makin, that said Maine violated the right to the free exercise of religion by excluding private religious schools from a tuition aid program because of their religious character. The program pays for students who live in a school district that does not have a public high school to go to a private school.

"That particular case was about a voucher program, not a charter school. But the principle is being applied here," Garnett said.

Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit law firm representing the board defendants, says in its motion to dismiss that St. Isidore's application complies with all applicable laws.

The school certified in the application its intent not to discriminate and to fully comply with all statutes, regulations and requirements of the United States, Oklahoma, the board and the state Department of Education, according to the motion. In addition, students are not required to affirm Catholic beliefs to attend St. Isidore, the motion says.

AG steps in

In December, John O'Connor, then the state's attorney general, said in an official opinion the non-sectarian and non-religious requirements in the Oklahoma Charter Schools Act likely violated the First Amendment's protection of the free exercise of religion and should not be enforced. The opinion was issued at the request of Rebecca Wilkinson, the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board's executive director.

Three board members signed a five-year contract with St. Isidore in October. Drummond, who had withdrawn his predecessor's opinion after taking office, filed suit directly with the Oklahoma Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the contract.

"The board members who approved this contract have violated the religious liberty of every Oklahoman by forcing us to fund the teachings of a specific religious sect with our tax dollars," Drummond said in a statement. "As the defender of Oklahoma's religious freedoms, I am prepared to litigate this issue to the United States Supreme Court if that's what is required to protect our constitutional rights."

The attorney general noted Oklahoma voters defeated a proposed amendment in 2016 that would have allowed public money to be used for religious purposes.

Also concerning is that the board's action puts at risk the billion-plus dollars in federal education funds the state gets each year, Drummond said. To get that money, states must ensure compliance with applicable laws, including the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, which prohibits a religious public charter school, he said.

Alliance Defending Freedom filed a brief Nov. 21 asking the Supreme Court to deny Drummond's request, saying the board properly refused to disqualify St. Isidore solely because it is Catholic.

"Decades of U.S. Supreme Court precedent hold that states may not exclude religious groups from public benefits and programs available to secular groups," the brief says.

In the 2022-23 school year, Oklahoma had 32 charter schools educating more than 50,000 students, the brief says. They included 26 physical charters sponsored by public entities and Native American tribes, and six virtual charters sponsored by the board.

Recommended Stories

  • The Daily Sweat: The Thunder and Timberwolves meet as the top two teams in the West

    Minnesota is a game ahead of Oklahoma City.

  • Did Walmart forget Cyber Monday is over? This hand massager is still on sale for just $40

    If you have sore fingers (don't we all — thanks, technology!), grab this device for 55% off.

  • Europol arrest hackers allegedly behind string of ransomware attacks

    Europol and its international law enforcement partners have arrested five individuals who authorities accuse of involvement in a string of ransomware attacks affecting more than 1,800 victims worldwide. The arrested individuals, which include the criminal gang’s ringleader, 32, and four of his “most active” accomplices, were arrested following a series of raids at 30 properties across Ukraine last week, Europol said in a statement on Tuesday. Over 20 investigators from Norway, France, Germany, and the United States helped the Ukrainian National Police with the investigation in Kyiv, while Europol also set up a virtual command center in the Netherlands to process the data seized during the searches.

  • The very best Amazon Cyber Monday deals under $20 that you can still shop today

    These deals won't last long. The post The very best Amazon Cyber Monday deals under $20 that you can still shop today appeared first on In The Know.

  • NXTP closes largest fund with $98M for early-stage B2B founders in Latin America

    The venture capital activity in Latin America is coming back, and startups there have a new pool of capital to go after. NXTP, a venture capital firm investing in early-stage, business-to-business startups, secured $98 million in capital commitments for its third fund — its largest fund to date. Touting itself as one of the region’s earliest venture capital firms, NXTP was founded in 2011 by Ariel Arrieta, Marta Cruz and Gonzalo Costa.

  • Pika, which is building AI tools to generate and edit videos, raises $55M

    The generative AI hype hasn't died down yet. Case in point, Pika, a startup creating an AI-powered platform to edit and generate videos from captions and still images, today announced that it raised $55 million in a funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from Homebrew, Conviction Capital, SV Angel, Ben's Bites and notable angel investors including Quora founder Adam D'Angelo, ex-GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Giphy co-founder Alex Chung. The fresh tranche comes just six months after Pika emerged from stealth and coincides with the early access launch of what Pika's calling "Pika 1.0," a new suite of videography tools that introduces a generative AI model capable of editing videos in a range of styles, like "3D animation," "anime" and "cinematic."

  • Home prices again clock in a record high in September despite higher mortgage rates

    The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index increased 0.7% in September from August.

  • Meta's controversial ad-free subscription is facing scrutiny from EU privacy campaigners

    A privacy group is fighting Meta's tactic of only allowing users to opt out of privacy tracking if they sign up for a subscription.

  • These fashionable New Yorkers on the Upper West Side score major style points

    Our host Aimee Kelly is getting the fashion low-down from Upper Westsiders in this NYC neighborhood known for its world-class museums and cultural institutions. The post These fashionable New Yorkers on the Upper West Side score major style points appeared first on In The Know.

  • Amazon announces three new serverless offerings to kick off re:Invent

    Amazon kicked off AWS re:Invent, its annual customer conference, in Las Vegas tonight with a few new serverless offerings designed to make it easier to manage Aurora, Elastic Cache and Redshift serverless services. Matt Wood, AWS VP, says that Aurora Serverless is great for getting up and running very quickly with a cloud database, but over time, once you get to very, very high scale, and you're  dealing with tens of millions of customers, or millions of different records, it becomes challenging for customers to deal with those kinds of numbers, forcing them to break the database into multiple pieces.

  • Vikings and Joshua Dobbs take a horrifically ugly loss as Bears pull out late win

    The Vikings and Bears didn't score a TD until deep into the fourth quarter.

  • Apple partner Foxconn to invest $1.5 billion in India

    Foxconn plans to invest $1.54 billion in India, the latest in its growing expansion plan, following a surge in revenues in the South Asian market. Foxconn said in a stock exchange filing that the investment will help it fulfil "operational needs." The investment comes two months after the Taiwanese firm said it plans to double its workforce and investment in India by next year.

  • Inflow connects small fashion brands with manufacturers in Vietnam

    Textiles and garments contribute 16% of Vietnam’s total GPD, but it’s challenging for small garment brands to take advantage of the country’s manufacturing prowess. Inflow is stepping into the gap, with a platform that gives small brands visibility into manufacturers' supply chains and the design-to-production cycle. It also helps them meet manufacturers who are willing to produce smaller quality of garments.

  • Shein files confidentially to go public in the US

    Singapore-based fast fashion platform Shein has confidentially planned to go public in the United States, according to multiple media reports. The Wall Street Journal broke the news earlier on Monday. Shein raised $2 billion at a $66 billion valuation earlier this year, but is expected to go public at a valuation as high as $90 billion.

  • MLB free agency 2023: Sonny Gray addition hints at a new dawn for the St. Louis Cardinals’ dilapidated pitching staff

    Having Gray in the fold puts the Cardinals in position to further revamp their rotation this winter. Will they follow through?

  • Meta turned a blind eye to kids on its platforms for years, unredacted lawsuit alleges

    A newly unredacted version of the multi-state lawsuit against Meta alleges a troubling pattern of deception and minimization in how the company handles kids under 13 on its platforms. From body image to bullying, privacy invasion to engagement maximization, all the purported evils of social media are laid at Meta's door — perhaps rightly, but it also gives the appearance of a lack of focus. In one respect at least, however, the documentation obtained by the attorneys general of 42 states is quite specific, "and it is damning," as AG Rob Bonta of California put it.

  • Amazon's iRobot purchase sucks up formal competition concerns in EU

    European Union regulators have sent Amazon a formal statement of objections setting out competition concerns over its proposed acquisition of robot vacuum maker, iRobot. It could therefore push Amazon to offer remedies to EU authorities to settle the investigation and avoid the risk of the acquisition being blocked. Amazon has already lowered its acquisition price for iRobot -- which was originally an all-cash offer of $1.7 billion back in August 2022 -- by 15% owing to increased debt taken on by its target while regulatory snags delayed closing the deal at the original purchase price.

  • Cradle's AI-powered protein programming platform levels up with $24M in new funding

    Biotech and AI startup Cradle is finding success with its generative approach to protein design, landing big customers and a hefty $24 million of new investment. The company exited stealth a little over a year ago, just as the hype around large language models was really heating up. Many AI companies in biotech train models to natively understand molecular structure; Cradle's insight was that the long sequences of amino acids that make up the proteins in our bodies are akin to "like an alien programming language."

  • Terran Orbital sues former CTO who joined call for leadership shake-up

    Terran Orbital is suing its former CTO, Austin Williams, a little over a month after he and other shareholders publicly called for a change in company leadership. Williams was a co-founder of satellite design and manufacturing company Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, which was acquired by Terran Orbital in 2014, and has since become core to the business. Terran Orbital’s complaint filed on November 13 alleges that Williams did not provide proper advance notice of termination per his employment agreement.

  • Reddit might once again be flirting with an IPO

    Bloomberg reported on Monday that Reddit “is holding talks with potential investors for an initial public offering.” The San Francisco-based company, co-founded by Steve Huffman, Aaron Swartz and Alexis Ohanian in 2005, is considering going public as early as the first quarter, sources told Bloomberg. In December of 2021, Reddit confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.