Oklahoma legislative leaders call special session to tackle federal stimulus spending

Carmen Forman, Oklahoman

  Kevin Stitt
Oklahoma legislative leaders on Wednesday called a special legislative session to determine how the state should spend $1.8 billion in federal stimulus funds.

The special session appears intended to put lawmakers, and not Gov. Kevin Stitt, in the driver's seat for deciding what projects get funded with the stimulus cash.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Legislature prepared to kick off the special session that many lawmakers had learned about only hours before. Lawmakers later gave initial passage to bills that would create a fund to hold the stimulus dollars and move the first tranche of $935 million.

It could be months before lawmakers make significant headway in deciding how to spend the state's share of American Rescue Plan Act fund. But the special session will allow the Legislature to convene after the regular legislative session ends on May 27.

Lawmakers likely will be back for the special session this summer or fall, said a spokesman for House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.

Last year, the Legislature set up the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding to solicit from the public proposals for how the stimulus funds should be spent.

"Ensuring the joint committee's public-driven process can run its full course is in Oklahoma's best interest," Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said in a statement. "A concurrent session allows for a comprehensive, strategic plan to be enacted through appropriations after a full vetting of submissions and public discussion of how to best deploy these resources."

House Speaker Charles McCall listens to Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat in 2020.
Stitt warns against 'projects driven by special interests and lobbyists'

The joint committee process that lawmakers and Stitt agreed to a year ago gave the governor the final say on stimulus spending.

It's unclear whether Stitt will have the final say on what lawmakers pass during the special session because they could override anything he vetoes with a two-thirds majority in both chambers.

Stitt said he was appreciative of the Legislature's commitment to work on ARPA issues beyond the regular legislative session, but he was clear that he didn't want Capitol insiders driving spending discussions.

“I promised Oklahomans that I would run state government in an efficient and transparent way so I greatly appreciate the Legislature’s commitment to work through the summer to distribute ARPA funds with full transparency," Stitt said in a statement. "I expect comprehensive, strategic ideas that make a generational impact rather than piecemeal projects driven by special interests and lobbyists.”

The joint committee received about 1,400 requests for ARPA funding, totaling $17.8 billion.

In the coming days, lawmakers will pass legislation to pay for a handful of ARPA projects the joint committee has recommended, but have not been funded yet. That includes projects to map the state's broadband infrastructure, address the nursing shortage, build new water infrastructure and help kids with behavioral health concerns.

Other projects that have not been vetted by the joint committee will be approved at a later point.

When asked if Oklahoma was behind other states in distributing the ARPA funds, Senate Majority Floor Leader Greg McCortney, R-Ada, responded that the state is "significantly" behind.

While taking a swipe at the Stitt administration, House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, applauded legislative leaders for pursuing a transparent process for distributing ARPA funds.

“House Democrats have consistently warned against giving the executive branch excessive authority," she said in a statement. "Today, legislative Republicans listened and are now calling for a special session to reclaim Governor Stitt’s unchecked authority."

Unclear whether ARPA fund requests will be made public

House Appropriations Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, said the special session will ensure the ARPA funds are distributed through an open and transparent process.

It's unclear whether the Legislature will make public all of the requests for ARPA money. The state has kept the requests secret, spurring a lawsuit from journalism nonprofit Oklahoma Watch.

During the special session, lawmakers also will decide how to spend $250 million earmarked in the proposed state budget to help localities create more "shovel-ready" sites to attract businesses.

Lawmakers have advanced legislation this week to move the $250 million into the soon-to-be created Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity fund, but they don't have a plan for how to spend the money.

Lawmakers also say they can use the special session to reallocate $698 million set aside for business incentives should a multibillion-dollar company decide against locating a new electric vehicle plant in Oklahoma. It is believed Panasonic is considering breaking ground on a major manufacturing facility in Pryor that would employ thousands of workers.

The Oklahoma Legislature can call itself into a special session after receiving support from two-thirds of the members in both chambers.

