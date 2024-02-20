Oklahoma legislature considering over 50 bills targeting LGBTQ+ issues. What do they say?

The 2024 legislative session in Oklahoma is seeing over 50 bills targeting members of the LGBTQ+ community, especially transgender Oklahomans.

The American Civil Liberties Union is tracking anti-LGBTQ+ bills in 40 states, and Oklahoma leads the pack with 54 bills.

From bans on gender-affirming health care to penalizing public school employees for asking a student their pronouns, here's a breakdown of the anti-LGBTQ+ bills in this legislative session.

Because bills that are introduced don't always become law, this list will be updated as the session continues to reflect their progress.

House Bill 3135: Authored by Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, would prohibit public funding to public schools from being used to "promote, encourage, or provide instruction on topics related to sexual choice, sexual orientation, drag queens, or similar topics in public institutions."

House Bill 3120: Authored by Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole, the "Parents' Bill of Rights" would allow parents to exempt their children from learning material that doesn't align with their sexual, morality or religious beliefs. It would allow parents to withdraw their kids from sex education curricula. The bill would create policy that would prohibit public schools from referring to a student by the pronouns they use if it doesn't correspond to their assigned sex at birth. It would also penalize public school employees for asking a student about their preferred pronouns, and creates guidelines for AIDS prevention education.

Senate Bill 1880: Authored by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, SB 1880 would keep public school employees or volunteers from having to refer to a student by their pronouns if they don't correspond with their sex assigned at birth. The bill would also ban materials in public school districts that refer to an individual by their pronouns if it doesn't correspond to their sex assigned at birth.

Senate Bill 1563: Authored by Sen. Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa, SB 1563 would notify parents of any opportunity of sexual education that relates to sexual orientation or gender identity given to their children and allow them to withdraw. It would also allow parents to review books accessible to students.

Senate Bill 1981: Authored by Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, the "Oklahoma Sexual Education Reform and Parental Rights Protection Act" would require written consent from a parent for a child to opt in to comprehensive sexual education, sexual risk reduction instruction, optimal, sexual health education or sexual risk avoidance instruction, rather than requiring written consent to opt out.

Senate Bill 973: Authored by Jett, SB 973 would prohibit curriculum related to sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through grade six. For grades seven and above, the bill would require teachers to provide instruction to ensure "quality time is spent on the two-gender perspective."

Senate Bill 1007: Authored by Jett, the "Save Men's Sports Act" would requires parents or legal guardians to sign an affidavit acknowledging the assigned sex at birth of a student on an athletic team in public schools. The bill prohibits people who are assigned female at birth from joining teams designated for "males," "men" or "boys."

Senate Bill 131: Authored by Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, SB 131 would require written consent from a public school student's parents to participate in instruction related to gender roles, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation or romantic or sexual relationships.

Senate Bill 937: Authored by Jett, the "Schools Establishment Clause Act" would allow a signed statement by a licensed physician stating a public school student's assigned sex at birth, if it's disputed. The bill would also prohibit public schools from creating, enforcing or endorsing a policy that promotes "non-secular self-asserted sex-based identity narratives or sexual orientation orthodoxy."

Senate Bill 935: Authored by Jett, the "Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act" would prohibit certain topics related to race and gender, including that Oklahoma or the U.S. is fundamentally or irredeemably racist or sexist.

Senate Bill 30: Authored by Rogers, SB 30 would prohibit public school employees from referring to a student by their pronouns if they don't correspond with their sex assigned at birth without a parent's consent. It would also prohibit instruction related to sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten through grade six.

Senate Bill 932: Authored by Jett, SB 932 would prohibit public schools from referring to a student by their name if it doesn't correspond to the name listed on their birth certificate. It would also prohibit public school employees from referring to a minor student by their pronouns if they don't correspond with their sex assigned at birth without a parent's consent, or if it violates the employee's religious or moral beliefs.

House Bill 1781: Authored by Williams, HB 1781 would mandate that school boards of education adopt a procedure for parents who object to instruction that questions beliefs or practices in sex, morality, race or gender, including gender identity. It would also require parents to opt their children into instruction regarding gender identity or sexuality.

House Bill 1017: Authored by Jett, HB 1017 requires all curriculum and materials related to sex education, or tests, surveys or questionnaires that elicit responses on sexual behavior or attitudes to be available for inspection by parents or guardians.

Senate Bill 933: Authored by Jett, SB 933 would prohibit mandatory gender or sexual diversity training in public higher education.

House Bill 1780: Authored by Williams, HB 1780 would prohibit public schools from providing sex education classes, programs, tests, surveys or questionnaires.

Senate Bill 1303: Authored by Standridge, SB 1303 would prohibit public higher education from establishing a diversity, equity and inclusion office, and bans mandatory training related to race, color, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.