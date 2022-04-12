Oklahoma Legislature moves to block release of video showing law enforcement deaths

The Oklahoma House on Monday gave final passage to legislation that would prohibit law enforcement agencies from releasing audio or video footage of an officer's death unless they were ordered to do so by a judge.

Senate Bill 968 would exempt from the state's Open Records Act dash and body camera footage that depicts the death of an officer while acting in an official capacity.

However, the footage could be made public if a judge determines public interest makes its release necessary. The legislation would not block the footage from being shared with the family of a deceased officer or attorneys involved in legal proceedings.

SB 968, which comes after the Tulsa Police Department was ordered to release video footage of two officers being shot during a 2020 traffic stop, now goes to Gov. Kevin Stitt. One of those officers, Sgt. Craig Johnson, later died of his injuries.

The bill that cleared the state Senate last year passed the House with bipartisan support on a vote of 77-7.

Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, the bill's House author, said the legislation was requested by Tulsa Police Chief Wendall Franklin and is supported by the city of Tulsa.

"This law protects the dignity of an officer," she said. "It protects unnecessary trauma for the officer's family members from seeing graphic details of the shooting or killing of their loved one."

Oklahoma Press Association Executive Vice President Mark Thomas said SB 968 is no different from current practices.

Existing state law already allows law enforcement to seal or redact dash or body camera footage that shows a dead body, Thomas said.

Had this legislation been in place two years ago, the public might never have seen the shooting that led to Johnson's death because although he didn't die at the scene of the crime, SB 968 would cover video footage of the attack, Dills said.

Therein lies the problem with SB 968, said Rep Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa.

She took issue with language in the bill that says law enforcement entities "shall deny" access to audio or video recordings of an officer's death or any events immediately before or after.

The stricter language could prevent some footage from ever being released publicly, she said. Goodwin also said the undefined timeframe before or after an officer's death was overly broad and could allow law enforcement to shield key details.

She also noted a judge ordered Tulsa police to publicly release the traffic stop video after a defense attorney argued the footage would prove inaccuracies in a probable cause affidavit that described the suspected shooter as having stood over Johnson while firing several more times.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for David Ware, who is accused of killing Johnson.

"Sometimes, the video is the objective lens where we can find if there's a discrepancy between the police report and what actually happened," Goodwin said.

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said Democrats and Republicans agree that videos depicting an officer's death should be shielded in most instances.

But Virgin contended nothing in SB 968 differs from current state law. Had the legislation been in effect two years ago, the video of the traffic stop that led to Johnson's death still would have been made public, she said.

"The bill would, in practicality, change nothing about the release of the video the author referenced in the tragic death of Sgt. Johnson in Tulsa," Virgin said in a statement. "This led many of our (Democratic) members, myself included, to feel that this legislation was just political pandering instead of an attempt to enact good policy to address an important situation."

Dills said the video of an officer's death has no redeeming value to society and could taint potential jurors if they see it before a trial. Under the proposed legislation, the video still would be played in court during legal proceedings, she said.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, who supports SB 968, said although this idea had been talked about in the past, Johnson's death spurred action at the Capitol.

Citing the slain officer's case, Regalado said media outlets and the public could relay the facts of the incident without publishing the video that could live on the internet forever and continue to traumatize family members.

"It's not something that needs to be heard or seen to be able to tell the story of what happened, what potentially led up to it and still feed the public's right to know what's going on," Regalado said.

