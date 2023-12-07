Oklahoma Lyft driver goes viral after 'Dirty Jobs' Mike Rowe celebrates his small business

Mike Rowe, left, star of "Dirty Jobs" took a Lyft ride from Oklahoma carpenter and custom camper builder Mike Morse.

An Oklahoma carpenter's custom camper business is in the spotlight after he unknowingly gave a celebrity a ride to the airport.

Mike Morse drives for Lyft and Uber in his spare time, and last week he picked up "Dirty Jobs" star Mike Rowe in his red F-150. During the ride, Rowe asked Morse about his life and what he did for a living.

Morse told him about his experience as a plumber's helper, in heat and air conditioning, building framing and trim and eventually finding his way to custom cabinetry. But now, he said, he builds custom teardrop trailer campers.

He calls his business Mike's Pretty Good Campers, in hopes of underpromising and over-delivering, he told Rowe.

At the airport, Morse asked how the ride was. Rowe responded, "It was a pretty good lift."

"Somewhere behind his mustache, Mike might have smiled, as I walked into the only airport in America named for a cowboy who never met a man he didn’t like," Rowe wrote at the end of his Facebook post. "There, I boarded my plane and checked to see if there really was website called 'Mike’s Pretty Good Campers.' Son of a gun..."

Finding his story compelling, Rowe made a lengthy Facebook post recounting his encounter with the Lyft driver and highlighting his business.

The post has garnered more than 400,000 reactions and over 50,000 shares on Facebook.

Morse told KOCO he had heard from hundreds of people interested in his trailers after seeing Rowe's post.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Mike Rowe from 'Dirty Jobs' ride with Oklahoma Lyft driver goes viral