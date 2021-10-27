Oklahoma man allegedly killed then buried employee under customer's septic tank, authorities say

A body believed to be that of a man missing in Oklahoma since September was recovered Thursday and his boss has been charged with his murder.



New court documents filed in Logan County Monday detail how a family member of Brent Mack, 50, reported him missing on Sept. 28. The reporting party told Guthrie police that no one had seen or heard from Mack since Sept. 20. That person reportedly contacted Mack’s boss, Dan Triplett, 66, who operated a septic tank installation business.



The people who lived in the home in Mulhall had surveillance footage of Mack and Triplett working on the job site. Investigators say Mack disappeared from view of the camera when he went down into the hole that was being dug for the placement of the septic tank. Police noted he was never seen in the footage again after disappearing into the hole.



Footage also showed two people arriving at the worksite, but only one person was seen leaving.

Investigators dug up the septic tank on Oct. 21. Underneath the septic tank, state anthropologists used a probe to find the body. Once the body was exhumed, investigators found a wallet with Mack's ID inside.

Court documents show the medical examiner's office located a projectile in the chest cavity of Mack with an entry wound in the upper-left back.

Triplett was arrested on Oct. 21. He was charged with murder and desecration of a human corpse. His next court date is Nov. 18.