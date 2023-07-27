Oklahoma man arrested in connection to overnight Georgia arson, officials say

An Oklahoma man has been arrested in connection to a July 4 fire in Georgia, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

Nexus Christian, 50, of Durant, Oklahoma, was arrested on July 19.

It happened behind a structure on South Church Street in downtown Thomaston, according to officials.

Surveillance cameras caught footage of Christian in the early hours of the morning on July 4.

“At 2:54 AM, local surveillance footage captured a single vehicle pulling into the parking lot of the structure and then speeding away two minutes later,” said Commissioner King. “The fire quickly spread throughout the property, which was a complete loss as a result of the blaze. Anyone with information on this fire or the vehicle pictured should call the Georgia Arson Control .”

The Upson County Sheriff’s Office and the Thomaston Police and Fire Departments assisted in this case,

Christian was charged with arson, fraudulent insurance claims, criminal damage to property and obstruction.

Christian will be taken back to Georgia by the State Fire Marshal’s Fire Investigations Unit and placed in the Upson County Sheriff’s Office detention facility where he will stay until his first court appearance.

