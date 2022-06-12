Oklahoma man arrested at Tulsa hospital after threatening to shoot doctors, police say

An Oklahoma man was arrested Friday after authorities say he assaulted staff at a Tulsa hospital and threatened to shoot doctors.

Officers responded to Ascension St. John Medical Center around 5:15 p.m. Friday and found a man identified as Reuben Cheatum handcuffed by hospital security, Tulsa police said.

Witnesses told police they had overheard Cheatum yelling at a doctor over the phone.

"You have a few seconds before I bust some caps in both of you," Cheatum yelled, according to the doctor. Cheatum allegedly then started to count from one to 20.

Hospital security responded to Cheatum’s room, where nursing staff told them that Cheatum had threatened to come back and shoot doctors, police said.

Cheatum allegedly tried to punch a security officer, who then handcuffed the patient to the bed until police arrived.

Cheatum’s arrest comes less than a week after another man was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot staff at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, and more than a week after a gunman killed four people, including his own doctor who recently performed back surgery on the shooter, before killing himself at the city’s Saint Francis Hospital.

Cheatum was booked in the Tulsa County Jail on charges of assault and battery on a medical care provider and threatening a violent act.