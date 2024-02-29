Oklahoma man charged after allegedly soliciting nudes from teen boys through driver's ed

A Weatherford employee known for volunteer work in the community is accused of asking minors for sexual images in exchange for money.

Todd Alan Earp, 39, was charged this week in Custer County District Court with three counts of engaging in communication with a minor for sexual or prurient interest by use of technology, two counts of executing a scheme with intent to obtain money or services by means of false representation, and three counts of soliciting and engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a school.

All the charges are felonies.

Earp appeared in Custer County District Court on Tuesday before being booked into the Custer County jail. He was released on $150,000 bond.

Attempts to reach Earp by phone were unsuccessful.

OSBI: Oklahoma man pretended to be police to get sexual services

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it was contacted by the Weatherford Police Department on Jan. 18 in reference to a child exploitation case.

Earp met two 15-year-old boys through a driver’s education program and allegedly offered them money in exchange for nude photographs, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On two occasions, Earp is alleged to have pretended to be a police officer in order to obtain money or sexual services from males.

Earp also is accused of soliciting prostitution by offering to pay people for sex acts at his residence, which is near an elementary school in Weatherford.

Man charged had history of volunteering with YMCA, Rotary

Earp worked as the assistant director of parks and recreation for Weatherford. His volunteer work has included service with the Weatherford Rotary and the Great Plains YMCA.

That YMCA chapter recently merged with the YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City.

“We are deeply saddened and disturbed to learn of the alleged actions by and charges facing Todd Earp, one of our former volunteers,” the YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City said in a statement. “Mr. Earp has been banned from all Y property and is no longer affiliated with the organization.”

All background checks conducted on Earp came back clean, the YMCA said.

“He had no previous record or any other cause for concern in his background, nor has he had any disciplinary issues during his volunteer tenure with our Y,” the organization said.

The YMCA said it fully supports the OSBI investigation and the organization is working to notify past participants who might have come into contact with Earp during his tenure.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma man charged after soliciting nudes from teens in driver's ed