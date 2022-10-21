Oklahoma man charged with failure to register as sex offender

Oct. 21—An Oklahoma man previously convicted multiple times of failing to register as a sex offender was charged again in Payne County after being investigated for violating the burn ban.

John Womack, 55, who has previous addresses in Fairview and Terlton, was charged Tuesday in Payne County District Court with one count of violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Stillwater Police were called to an underpass area on the 400 block of E. Hall of Fame because witnesses reported smoke coming from under the bridge. SPD said they found a man with a lit campfire. SPD officers advised him he was violating a burn ban and when checking his name and date of birth, found that he had outstanding warrants for failing to register in Pawnee and Major counties.

Womack told police he had only been in town a few weeks and had not had time to register, according to reports. SPD said a member of their special projects unit used a search warrant to find a medical bill at a Stillwater residence with Womack's name but he was not registered at that address. SPD said Womack had previously told them he was released from jail in Major County in February.

A violation of the Sex Offender Registry Act is a felony that is punishable after two ore more prior felony convictions by four years to life imprisonment.

Bond was set Oct. 18 at $5,000. Womack is due back in court Oct. 25.