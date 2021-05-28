Oklahoma man charged with murder in shooting near Anderson

May 28—ANDERSON, Mo. — An Oklahoma man has been charged with murder in the wake of a reported gunfight Tuesday night near Anderson that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man.

Jonny W. Wren died of multiple gunshot wounds suffered in a reported exchange of gunfire with Levi H. Watkins, 19, of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a residence on Stephens Drive.

A no-bond warrant for the arrest of Watkins on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action was issued Thursday. The sheriff's office had given no indication by late afternoon Thursday that Watkins was in custody as yet, but a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges listed an arrest time of 3:30 p.m.

McDonald County deputies responding to a call reporting the shooting found Wren severely wounded at the scene Tuesday night. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died, Sheriff Rob Evenson said in a news release.

Deputies learned from Alana Wren, the victim's wife, that her husband had been shot after getting in an argument with two men who fled the scene. A second witness told deputies that the driver of the fleeing vehicle was Dallas Outt.

A detective went to Outt's home looking for him and spoke with his father, who told them that his daughter had called him and informed him that Dallas and his son-in-law, Watkins, had been in a gunfight.

According to the sheriff, detectives were looking for Watkins and Outt when an attorney contacted the sheriff's office to arrange a surrender of both suspects.

Outt turned himself in for questioning Wednesday at the sheriff's office in Pineville.

According to a probable-cause affidavit filed Thursday with the charges on Watkins, Outt told investigators that Watkins called him Tuesday wanting a ride to Anderson.

Watkins told Outt they were "going up on the hill" and they wound up at the residence on Stephens Drive, where Watkins began fighting with Wren. Outt told investigators that Wren asked Watkins, "Do you really want to play?" then stepped back inside the house and came out with a gun.

Outt maintained that he and Watkins ran for cover to the passenger side of their vehicle as Wren ordered them to leave and not come back up the hill. He told investigators that he went around the car and got in the driver's seat and was preparing to leave when Watkins pulled a pistol out of the passenger-side door that Outt denied knowing Watkins had with him.

The affidavit reads: "Dallas said Levi and Jonny both shot, and during his recorded interview stated he did not know who shot first. However, in his written statement, states Jonny shot first."

Outt told investigators that Watkins jumped back in the car with him after the exchange of shots, yelling, "Go, go, go!" He said they drove west on Route FF and left the car at Watkins' grandmother's house in Wyandotte, Oklahoma, swapping it for the grandmother's truck, which they drove to Downstream Casino to meet Outt's sister.

After learning from her that law enforcement knew of their involvement, Outt and Watkins left the casino on foot and kept walking for hours before splitting up, according to the affidavit.