Oklahoma man charged with murdering dismembering four friends found in river

An Oklahoma man accused of killing four friends whose dismembered remains were found submerged in a river has been hit with four counts of first-degree murder.

Okmulgee County District Attorney Carol Iski announced the charges against 67-year-old Joseph Kennedy at a news conference on Monday. They stem from the slayings of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.

“This was a very lengthy investigation, and it continues as we speak,” Iski said. “Countless man-hours have been invested and dedicated to this investigation, and I applaud the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force for (its) tireless efforts to bring this case to justice.”

The four men were last seen alive in Okmulgee, leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles pulling trailers on Oct. 9 around 8 p.m. From threre, authorities tracked the men’s movements to a salvage yard west of Okmulgee and then to a gas station via data collected from an app on a phone belonging to Mark Chastain’s wife.

Just before the cell phone lost power, it pinged at a second salvage yard and then at an adjoining property, where authorities discovered blood and personal items, including a broken set of dentures as well as 7.62-caliber shell casings.

Kennedy owns both salvage yards visited by the victims. He was arrested Oct. 17 in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., while driving a stolen vehicle, and he has since been extradited to Oklahoma.

Iski said video from a nearby business places Kennedy at his Okmulgee scrap yard the night authorities suspect all four men were shot and killed. His cell phone also pinged near a bridge not far from where the victim’s bullet-ridden remains were found in Deep Fork River, days after they were initially reported missing.

According to an affidavit filed on Monday, Kennedy allegedly told a friend the victims “were stealing from him,” so he killed them and cut up their bodies. He is being held in the Okmulgee County Detention Center without bond and faces the death penalty or life imprisonment with or without the possibility of parole.

