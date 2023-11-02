Oklahoma man charged with trespass at old Century III mall after police find video on Facebook

West Mifflin police are looking for an Oklahoma man after they found a video posted on Facebook of a trespasser in the old Century III Mall.

Carter Banks is facing criminal trespass charges for the video, posted about a month ago.

Officials describe mold and standing water inside, unlocked doors, shattered windows and a hole in the roof.

Earlier this year, Channel 11 reported about a teenage boy who was seriously injured when he fell through the roof.

A judge recently ruled that Moonbeam, the owner of the mall, is responsible for paying West Mifflin $150,000 because it has not maintained the property, and several trespassers have entered the building over the years.

Banks has not yet been taken into custody, according to court documents.

