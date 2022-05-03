Oklahoma man draws prison term in child sexual abuse case

May 3—TULSA, Okla. — A 39-year-old Ottawa County man who turned himself in and confessed to the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl was sentenced Monday to 30 months in prison.

Jeremy B. Lawhorn, of rural Quapaw, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty Jan. 12 in U.S. District Court in Tulsa to sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country. He was sentenced Monday to 30 months in a federal prison to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Lawhorn, who was not indicted on the charge in federal court until Dec. 6 of last year, had contacted the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department on Aug. 19, 2020, to report that he needed to confess to a crime. He told officers that five days earlier he had gotten in bed with a 12-year-old girl and touched her inappropriately.

The girl was interviewed at a child advocacy center and confirmed the acts the defendant had described, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge in federal court.

The document states that Lawhorn initially was charged in Ottawa County District Court with lewd or indecent acts with a child. But the charge was dismissed for lack of proper jurisdiction and later picked up and investigated by the FBI office in Tulsa, leading to the federal indictment and conviction.