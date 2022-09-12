Oklahoma man dubbed the 'Pokémon Prowler' charged for stealing $12,000 in Pokémon cards in Missouri

An Oklahoma man has been charged with three felonies after allegedly breaking into a local gaming store and stealing thousands of dollars in Pokémon cards from a Missouri gaming store last year.

Nicholas Garrison, 24, is accused of forcing his way into Yeti Gaming in the 8900 block of Watson Road, Crestwood, on the night of Oct. 10, 2021. Police reportedly found evidence in his phone showing searches for “Missouri directions,” “card stores near me” and “Yeti Gaming.”

Inside, Garrison allegedly stole up to 270 Pokémon cards valued at $10 to $400 each, for a grand total of $12,250. Meanwhile, damages to the property — including shattered windows and display cases — amounted to over $2,000.

“Everything taken from us was Pokémon, all trading cards,” Vince Krekeler, who runs the family-owned business, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch last fall. He said Pokémon has had a “resurgence” partly due to major anniversaries surrounding the Japanese franchise.

A DNA analysis of blood found in the store led authorities to Garrison in McPherson, Kansas, where he had been jailed on suspicion of burglaries. He reportedly admitted to breaking into the store and taking its merchandise because he needed money.

“I asked him why gaming cards,” Lt. Kent Meier, who led the investigation, told KMOV. “He said it’s easier than going into Home Depot and taking tools.”

Garrison, who is originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been charged with second-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more and first-degree property damage. Aside from Yeti Gaming, he is also accused of burglarizing other stores in the St. Louis County area.

“Pokémon cards may seem like a trivial target, but there is nothing trivial about charges like burglary and felony theft,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “We will not tolerate smash-and-grab in St. Louis County.”

Garrison has been dubbed the “Pokémon Prowler” for his alleged crimes. He is reportedly being held on a $50,000 bond.

Featured Image via Yeti Gaming

