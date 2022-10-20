Oklahoma man executed for 2002 murder of 9-month-old daughter

An Oklahoma man was executed on Thursday for the murder of his 9-month-old daughter — despite claims that he had brain damage and that his mental condition significantly deteriorated in the two decades he’d spent behind bars.

Benjamin Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. He quietly muttered a scattered prayer in the moments before he was injected with a lethal cocktail of drugs.

“Choose Jesus while you still can,” he said.

Cole was previously convicted and sentenced to death for murdering his daughter Brianna Cole in 2002. He became enraged when the baby started crying while he tried to play video games in his home in Rogers County. Prosecutors said he killed his daughter by forcibly bending her backwards and snapping her spine.

Prosecutors initially offered the 57-year-old Cole a plea deal that would let him avoid the death penalty and instead allow him to live out the rest of his life in prison. Cole rejected the deal, and the case went to trial in late 2004.

Cole’s lawyers have never denied that he killed his daughter, but argued in a series of appeals that he is no longer competent enough to understand his imminent execution. He was exposed to drugs and alcohol as a child and battled substance abuse issues as well as physical and sexual abuse for much of his life, they said, and being on death row has only fueled his rapid mental decline.

Cole, who relies on a wheelchair to get around, was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had a lesion on his brain associated with Parkinson’s disease. And after years of almost complete isolation in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, he lived primarily in a “catatonic” state and rarely spoke to anyone, including his own lawyers, according to his clemency petition.

A state panel rejected Cole’s bid for clemency earlier this month, and a district court judge in Oklahoma determined that he was competent enough to be executed. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied his final, last-minute appeal, ultimately paving the way for his death.

His execution marked the sixth since Oklahoma resumed carrying out the death penalty in October 2021. State officials previously announced plans to carry out 25 executions through 2024, sparking severe backlash from critics, many of them citing Oklahoma’s history of botched lethal injections.

