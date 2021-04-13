Oklahoma man gets 10 years for Walmart parking lot robbery, jail assault

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·2 min read

Apr. 13—A judge assessed an Oklahoma man 10 years in prison Monday when he pleaded guilty to robbing a customer in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Joplin and the beating of another inmate in jail.

Joel J. McGuire, 32, of rural Guthrie, Oklahoma, changed his pleas to guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree robbery and third-degree assault in a plea agreement calling for concurrent sentences 10 years on the robbery and four years for the assault.

Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea deal and assessed McGuire concurrent terms of 10 years and four years.

McGuire was the driver of a vehicle in which accomplice Alyssa M. Guevara, 31, of Bernice, Oklahoma, fled the parking lot of the Walmart at 1501 S. Range Line Road on Jan. 3, 2017, after robbing Joan Stephens, 54, of Joplin, of her purse at gunpoint.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol later stopped the suspects' vehicle at a toll booth on Interstate 44 and arrested the pair while still in possession of items taken from Stephens.

Guevara pleaded guilty in July of last year to first-degree robbery and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

McGuire's assault conviction pertains to an attack Jan. 21 on Siid Mohamed, a fellow inmate of the defendant at the Jasper County Jail in Carthage. A probable-cause affidavit states that Mohamed was on a phone in a pod of the jail where inmates are allowed to receive calls when he was jumped from behind by McGuire.

The affidavit states that Mohamed was hit in the back of the head and his mouth multiple times and left bleeding on the floor of a hallway between pods. He told jail staff that whoever attacked him was calling him "a rat."

McGuire was charged when a review of jail video surveillance showed it was he who attacked Mohamed, according to the affidavit.

Recommended Stories

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.

  • The World’s 9 Most Expensive Listings Currently on the Market

    These fantastical homes range from a 64,000-acre Texas ranch to an oceanside estate in the south of France Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

    For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party. The party's bond with corporate America, however, is fraying. Fissures have burst open over the GOP’s embrace of conspiracy theories and rejection of mainstream climate science, as well as its dismissal of the 2020 election outcome.

  • The Minnesota Twins and Timberwolves have postponed their games after Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was fatally shot by police

    Daunte Wright, 20, was killed by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, a northern suburb of Minneapolis, on Sunday.

  • GameStop is looking for a new CEO after less than two years with its current leader

    GameStop is looking for a new chief executive to replace George Sherman as it pivots from brick-and-mortar to e-commerce, according to three sources.

  • Will Smith pulls production of movie ‘Emancipation’ from Georgia over voting law row

    ‘We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws’

  • Biden begins to fill out hollowed Homeland Security department — but no ICE pick

    Biden nominated Chris Magnus, a onetime Richmond, Calif., police chief, to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Ur Jaddou to head U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

  • MPs could finance a permanent memorial to Prince Philip on parliamentary estate

    MPs and peers could personally finance a permanent memorial to Prince Philip on the parliamentary estate, with Conservative MPs rallying support for the proposal. One idea being discussed is for a memorial to be placed in the cavernous Westminster Hall, which dates back to the 11th century and is the oldest part of the estate. Another is for part of the Palace of Westminster to be renamed after the Duke, such as St Stephen's Entrance, which for many years was the arrival point for visitors. The early backing for a permanent memorial and one that is funded by parliamentarians reflects the high-esteem the Duke was held in by scores of MPs. It is understood Lindsay Hoyle, the House of Commons speaker, is open to proposals and will be monitoring the views of MPs over the coming weeks.

  • The exchange project uniting young Americans during the pandemic

    Teenagers from across the US are coming together to discuss their vastly differing backgrounds.

  • ‘Sky’s the limit for’ former walk-on seeing plenty of action this spring in USC secondary

    He made five starts at safety and was fourth on Gamecocks in tackles last year.

  • South Korean PM arrives in Iran to help try to revive nuclear deal

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun arrived in Iran on Sunday to help try to restore a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and free up $7 billion in Iranian funds trapped in South Korea, Seoul officials said. Chung is the first South Korean prime minister to visit Iran in 44 years amid icy relations between the two countries due to Iran's military cooperation with North Korea.

  • 'Minari' star Yuh-Jung Youn thanks 'snobbish' British people during BAFTA acceptance speech

    Yuh-Jung Youn picked up best supporting actress at this year's BAFTA Awards for her performance in "Minari."

  • SNP minister facing ministerial code probe over Gupta and Greensill dinner

    A senior SNP minister is facing a ministerial code investigation over a dinner with banker Lex Greensill and steel billionaire Sanjeev Gupta following a deal that threatens to cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of pounds. Fergus Ewing, the Rural Economy Secretary, dined with the pair and two of their senior colleagues at one of Glasgow's top restaurants in 2017. But a Freedom of Information request (FOI) has revealed that the minister had no officials with him, no notes were taken, and the Government claims to have no emails, texts or phone records about the meeting. The previous year the Scottish Government struck a deal with Mr Gupta, which allowed his GFG Alliance to complete a £330 million purchase of the UK’s last aluminium smelter and hydro power plants in Fort William in 2016. Mr Ewing signed a 25-year guarantee, worth around £300 million, which commits the Scottish Government to buying the plants’ electricity if the smelter shut down. But his firm GFG Alliance is in crisis following the collapse of Greensill Capital, which was his largest financial backer before it went into administration. The ministerial code states that a private secretary or official should be present for all discussions relating to government business, with the basic facts of formal meetings to be recorded, including the reasons for the meeting, attendees and the interests represented. It also states that miniisters who "find themselves discussing official business without an official present " should pass "any significant content" to their private officers "as soon as possible after the event, who should arrange for the basic facts of such meetings to be recorded."

  • NHL trade deadline tracker: Panthers land former No. 4 overall pick, hang on to Driedger

    Deadline day is here and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting ever for the Florida Panthers.

  • Tucker Carlson is repeatedly using his platform to downplay white supremacy and violence, critics say

    Experts say Carlson's bid to portray white nationalism as part of a liberal plot feeds the prejudices of his fans and gives the GOP an easy ride.

  • Global shares mostly gain as China exports rise

    Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.7% to finish at 29,751.61. Robert Carnell, Regional Head of Research Asia-Pacific at ING, expects trading in the region to be tentative as investors await data that will help assess the recovery from pandemic damage. Worries remain about recent surges in COVID-19 cases, including Brazil and Michigan state in the U.S. Earlier this week, Japan, which trails the world in the vaccine rollout, called for government-backed measures to curb the recent surge in the sickness in some areas.

  • Cooper drives in 3 to lift Marlins over Braves in 10 innings

    Garrett Cooper had three RBIs and drove in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning off Jacob Webb, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 5-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night. The 10th began with placement runner Jon Berti advancing from second to third when Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies ran backward to try to catch Starling Marte’s shallow fly, but had the ball bounce off his glove for a single. Berti gave the Marlins their first lead when Cooper’s single landed in center field to make it 4-3.

  • 55 progressive groups urge Biden to go big on 'family-friendly care infrastructure'

    The letter called to permanently expand the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit and to pass measures to help women and communities of color.

  • Taiwan: 'Record number' of China jets enter air zone

    Beijing sends 25 military aircraft into Taiwan as the US warns against an 'increasingly aggressive' China.

  • TikTok star Justine Paradise accuses YouTuber Jake Paul of sexual assault, says he did not ask for consent

    TikTok personality Paradise, 24, accused Jake Paul of forcing her to perform oral sex on him, despite her saying "no" multiple times.