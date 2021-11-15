An Oklahoma man gets 25 years for meth possession with intent to deliver

A Durant man got 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Dennis Wayne Baecht, 43, of Durant, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine four to 200 grams.

A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said the sentence resulted from a plea agreement.

Judge Jim Fallon of the 15th District Court accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Baecht.

The statement said that the case began on June 8, 2021 when Denison police conducted a traffic stop. Baecht was a passenger in the vehicle, and in addition to acting nervous, he was found to have several outstanding warrants for his arrest. When patrol officers asked Baecht to step from the vehicle they observed torn and wet baggies containing methamphetamine on the seat, along with several shards of methamphetamine.

Officers suspected that Baecht had attempted to swallow the baggie of methamphetamine during the traffic stop. The DPS Crime Laboratory confirmed the methamphetamine weighed over six grams. At the time of the traffic stop, Baecht was on felony probation in the 15th District Court for the exact same charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine four to 200 grams.

Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young said, “This defendant has felony convictions for drugs from both Oklahoma and Texas. He also has a federal conviction for a firearms violation. We think he earned this time.”

