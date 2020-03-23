Oklahoma man gets 25 years for attempted anti-government bombing

An Oklahoma man who tried to blow up a bank in what authorities described as an anti-government plot was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on Monday.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma, Timothy Downing, said the prosecution of Jerry Varnell, 26, held him accountable for an effort to copy the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in American history.

Image: Jerry Drake Varnell, is pictured in this undated handout photo (Oklahoma Department of Corrections / via Reuters) More

Prosecutors had accused Varnell of trying to detonate a 1,000 pound ammonium nitrate bomb in an alley beside BancFirst in downtown Oklahoma City in 2017. The 1995 bombing of the city's Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building killed 168 people and injured hundreds more.

Varnell's arrest was the result of a months-long domestic terrorism investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He was convicted in February 2019 of trying to use a weapon of mass destruction and other crimes.

Varnell had described the bombings as retaliation for “freedoms” that have been taken away from Americans, court documents say. The documents also said he subscribed to the ideology of the Three Percenter group, part of the extremist militia movement.

The national group, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has described as anti-government, condemned Varnell.

Defense attorneys claimed Varnell was entrapped and his parents testified that he is a paranoid schizophrenic, even though he was found mentally competent to stand trial, the Associated Press reported.

A defense lawyer, Vicki Behenna, filed a notice of appeal for Varnell on Monday. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.