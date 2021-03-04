Oklahoma man gets over 3 years for smuggling guns to UAE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma man was sentenced to more than three years in prison for illegally smuggling firearms to the Middle East to help fight the Islamic State there, according to federal prosecutors.

Randy Lew Williams, 57, pleaded guilty last year to violating the Arms Export Control Act, making a false statement to a firearms dealer and possession of an unregistered firearm. His sentence handed down Wednesday also includes two years of supervised release on each count after his prison time ends, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court records show that United Arab Emirates authorities confiscated a package on Dec. 19, 2018, that contained pistols and firearms parts, the release said. Shipment records showed that Williams, of Edmond, Oklahoma, sent the package from Oklahoma City to an address in Iraq.

Williams spent some time in Iraq in 2015, his attorney, Julia Summers, told the judge in a sentencing memo. He also agreed to send guns after fighting with the Kurdish Peshmerga against the Islamic State, The Oklahoman reported.

“The atrocities I saw were horrible,” he said at his sentencing in Oklahoma City federal court. “I wish I had said, ‘No,’ but I didn’t. I felt obligated to help them out.”

Williams was arrested last March and has been in custody since then.

“We have to respect and abide by the rule of law in this country,” said U.S. District Judge Jodi Dishman, who sentenced Williams. “You, however, took the law into your own hands.”

Recommended Stories

  • Moscow, pledging retaliation, calls U.S. sanctions 'anti-Russian lunge'

    Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late on Tuesday that new sanctions imposed by the United States were evidence of a "hostile anti-Russian lunge" and said it would retaliate to what it described as another blow to U.S.-Russia ties. In President Joe Biden's most direct challenge yet to the Kremlin, the United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow's attempt to poison opposition politician Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent last year.

  • Top DT prospect on facing Zach Wilson: 'Respectfully, we scouted other QBs more'

    SportsPulse: Mackenzie Salmon connected with top DT prospect Levi Onwuzurike and asked him his thoughts on BYU's QB Zach Wilson, who he played against in 2019. Onwuzurike was honest about how his Washington team viewed Wilson at the time.

  • The ‘Neanderthal Thinking’ of COVID Piety

    There seems to be some confusion over the origin and ownership of the three coronavirus vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration and now being administered across the country. Indeed, the reaction to Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement that Texas will be lifting its statewide restrictions — mask mandates, capacity limits, etc. — in favor of letting localities decide which mitigation efforts they’d like to keep has been clarifying in this regard. Michael Moore weighed in: Texas — we hear you. You didn’t want to be part of our electrical grid. And now you’ve removed your mask mandate & are allowing large crowds to gather. We hear you! COVID is a hoax! So u don’t need our precious vaccine. We’ll send it to ppl who are saving lives by wearing masks. So did Keith Olbermann: Why are we wasting vaccinations on Texas if Texas has decided to join the side of the virus? Olbermann and Moore are two of the more hysterical and unserious voices online — I won’t say “in politics” since they’ve never done anything of note in that realm — but some of the assumptions and sentiments in their demented tweets are shared by others, some of them more powerful people than you might think; President Biden, for example. Asked about Abbott’s decision, Biden responded, “The last thing — the last thing — we need is Neanderthal thinking that ‘in the meantime, everything’s fine, take off your mask, forget it.’ It still matters.” This is coming from the man who so kindly explained at his inauguration that “every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for total war,” and urged Americans to “see,” “hear,” and “respect one another.” The idea that there is a clear-cut, black-and-white, right-and-wrong way to handle pandemic-related public policy and messaging has been with us for a year now. It was most famously exemplified by the dichotomy that many tried to set up between New York’s Andrew Cuomo and Florida’s Ron DeSantis. Ask anyone who participated in that stunt — including the terminally incorrect Dr. Anthony Fauci — how that went for them. And yet the myth of the top-down, state-enforced, maximum-caution approach remains, and its advocates remain as zealous as they were a year ago. The way they express themselves has changed, though. Because the Cuomo–DeSantis contrast has become untenable, they instead claim a strange kind of ownership over the vaccines: “Our precious vaccine?” “Why are we wasting the vaccine?” “The last thing we need?” What is the antecedent to this entity that Moore, Olbermann, and Biden are referring to? Democrats? It’s tempting to attribute this sense of propriety to partisanship alone. “Our guy is in office, and so the vaccine is ours to dole out as we like.” But it seems more likely that it’s a visceral, personal message that’s being conveyed: “I (and people like me) helped save this country, I did the unselfish thing — the right thing — and that this vaccine is here now is in part my doing.” It’s quite the formulation, one that is deserving of mockery on the one hand and pity on the other. Most all of us have made sacrifices over the past year, abstaining from the joys of life while taking on new burdens. These are not trivial or meaningless sacrifices, but it can be all too easy to place more meaning and importance on them than they deserved — and to place yourself on a protagonist’s pedestal in the fight against the virus. The truth is, Moore and Olbermann played the same role that Biden did in creating the medical miracles that will at last pull us out of the pandemic: That is to say, no role at all. None of them helped devise the public-private partnership, Operation Warp Speed, that produced three safe and shockingly effective inoculations in less than a year. None of them were part of the team of scientists who accomplished something uniquely impressive and important in human history. There’s nothing wrong with that, and there’s nothing evil about feeling a little bit self-important when you don your mask before walking into the grocery store. But it’s a sure sign that the delusions of grandeur have gone too far when you start not only presuming ownership over a vaccine you played no part in producing, but fantasizing about denying it to those supposedly less pious in their observation of proper COVID protocol. Say what you will of Abbott’s decision, but he’s far from the only governor to trade statewide mask mandates for a more decentralized approach, and the relaxation of restrictions have proven not to be the death sentence for red-state residents that some predicted they would be; Florida and Texas rank in the middle of the pack in deaths per capita. New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts have the four highest rates in the country. One would think that this evidence would have at least caused Moore and Olbermann to pause before they suggested denying the vaccine to Texans. Or the president from making such a juvenile statement of his own. But the Democratic Party, the Biden administration, and their allies have remained committed to the cult of COVID-piety and the self-worship it includes.

  • The man who saves forgotten cats in Fukushima's nuclear zone

    A decade ago, Sakae Kato stayed behind to rescue cats abandoned by neighbours who fled the radiation clouds belching from the nearby Fukushima nuclear plant. So far he has buried 23 cats in his garden, the most recent graves disturbed by wild boars that roam the depopulated community. Kato leaves food for feral cats in a storage shed he heats with a paraffin stove.

  • Former Real Housewives Star Kelly Bensimon Is Now Doing Big Numbers As a Realtor

    She's reportedly sold $50 million worth of property just in 2021

  • Gregg Popovich on Texas lifting mask mandate: 'This is really ridiculous'

    The San Antonio Spurs head coach spoke prior to Tuesday's game about Governor Greg Abbott's decision to get rid of the mask mandate in the state of Texas.

  • Biden news - live: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • Rio Tinto chairman leaving over destruction of sacred sites

    Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson said Wednesday he was accountable for the mining giant destroying sacred Indigenous sites in Australia to access iron ore and he will not seek reelection as a board director next year. Thompson’s announcement came after former chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques announced his resignation last September over the destruction in May of two rock shelters in Juukan Gorge in Western Australia state that had been inhabited for 46,000 years. The company’s successes in 2020 were “overshadowed by the destruction of the Juukan Gorge shelters ... and, as chairman, I am ultimately accountable for the failings that led to this tragic event,” Thompson said in a statement.

  • Meghan Markle Dismisses Bullying Allegations as Pre-Oprah ‘Calculated Smear Campaign’

    Ben Birchall/WPA Pool/GettyMeghan Markle has denied detailed accusations of “bullying” her former Buckingham Palace staff and accused opponents of conducting a “calculated smear campaign” in advance of her much-hyped CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey this Sunday.If Meghan and Prince Harry had anticipated an open field to criticize the royal family and/or air various grievances, certain Buckingham Palace sources seem determined to torpedo their ambitions prior to Sunday night.Harry and Meghan Are Begged to Delay Oprah Broadcast While Prince Philip Is Gravely IllRoyal aides told The Times of London that Meghan was the subject of an official bullying complaint made in October 2018 by Jason Knauf, Meghan and Harry’s former communications secretary. The Times reported that the complaint detailed how Meghan allegedly “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member.” Prince Harry asked Knauf not to pursue the complaint, a source told the paper.“Staff would on occasion be reduced to tears” because of the duchess, The Times reported. One aide, anticipating a confrontation with Meghan, told a colleague: “I can’t stop shaking.” Another aide claimed it felt “more like emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I guess could also be called bullying.”Knauf, in an email to Simon Case, then the Duke of Cambridge’s private secretary, said the palace’s head of HR, Samantha Carruthers, “agreed with me on all counts that the situation was very serious.” He added: “I remain concerned that nothing will be done.”Knauf, who is now chief executive of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Foundation, said in his email: “I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable… The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y.”Sympathetic sources around Harry and Meghan relayed their frustration and hurt with the attitudes of palace officials in Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.However, palace sources told The Times that the bullying allegations had not been investigated by the palace and that officials had made Meghan more “welcome” than the couple’s supporters have long claimed. One source said of the bullying complaint: “I think the problem is, not much happened with it. It was, ‘How can we make this go away?,’ rather than addressing it.”Another source told The Times: “Senior people in the household, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, knew that they had a situation where members of staff, particularly young women, were being bullied to the point of tears. The institution just protected Meghan constantly. All the men in grey suits who she hates have a lot to answer for, because they did absolutely nothing to protect people.”The paper said the sources were speaking out now in advance of Meghan’s Sunday night interview to give their view of Harry and Meghan’s royal life, presumably anticipating that it may be very different from what the couple may relay to Winfrey. The broadcast of the interview—the result of a reported two years’ worth of planning by Meghan and Winfrey—is being criticized as ill-timed given the illness and hospitalization of Prince Philip.Buckingham Palace declined to comment to The Times.The paper also details how Meghan wore earrings to a formal dinner in 2018 that were a wedding gift from Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who the CIA concluded last week had ordered the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. The dinner took place three weeks after Khashoggi was killed. At the time Meghan said the earrings were borrowed. “The duchess does not deny this was what she said, despite being aware of their provenance,” The Times reported.In a statement to The Times, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said of the various allegations: “Let’s just call this what it is—a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.“In a detailed legal letter of rebuttal to The Times, we have addressed these defamatory claims in full, including spurious allegations regarding the use of gifts loaned to The Duchess by The Crown. The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pope calls for release of Myanmar political prisoners

    At least 30 people have been killed since the coup on Feb. 1. The pope visited Myanmar in 2017.Francis, speaking at the end of his general audience, appealed directly to Myanmar's military authorities "so that dialogue prevails over repression and harmony over discord."He also appealed to the international community "to see to it that the hopes of the people of Myanmar are not suffocated by violence".

  • Kamala Harris breaks tie as Senate proceeds with lengthy debate on COVID relief bill

    The Senate on Thursday voted 51-50 — with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie — to proceed to debate on President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package, likely setting up a final vote this weekend.The state of play: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is forcing the Senate clerk to read the entire 628-page bill on the floor, a procedural move that will likely add 10 hours to the 20 hours already allotted for debate.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.During that time, Republicans will propose amendments — some unrelated to COVID relief — intended to force uncomfortable votes for Democrats, in a practice known as vote-a-rama.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) promised Thursday that the Senate will stay in session "no matter how long it takes" to finish voting on the "American Rescue Plan."Because the bill is being considered under the budget reconciliation process, it only requires a simple majority to pass, rather than the usual 60-vote Senate threshold for major legislation.Driving the news: Speaking on the Senate floor ahead of the vote to proceed, Schumer accused Johnson of going to "ridiculous lengths" to show his opposition to a COVID relief package widely supported by the American public — including a majority of Republicans.What they're saying: "It will accomplish little more than a few sore throats for the Senate clerks who work very hard day in, day out to help the Senate function," Schumer said."Still, we are delighted that the senator from Wisconsin wants to give the American people another opportunity to hear what's in the American Rescue Plan. We Democrats want America to hear what's in the plan," he continued."Oh, yes, when the senior senator from Wisconsin reads, the American people will get another chance to hear about the tax breaks for low-income workers, and assistance for American families struggling with child care — two measures that help make the American Rescue Plan one of the single largest anti-poverty bills in recent history."Go deeper: Senate Republicans plan to exact pain before COVID relief voteLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A New Orleans police officer groomed and raped a 14-year-old girl he was assigned to take to a rape kit exam, a lawsuit alleges

    The lawsuit alleges the officer began grooming the girl as they sat in the waiting room of a New Orleans children's hospital.

  • Trump inadvertently boosts Biden's stimulus messaging with another statement raging against McConnell

    Former President Donald Trump has released a new post-presidency statement, and Democrats might just be glad he did. The former president, who remains permanently banned from Twitter, released a statement Thursday once again raging against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), blasting him as the "most unpopular politician in the country" while blaming him for Republicans' Senate losses in Georgia — losses for which Trump himself has been blamed by other Republicans. One of the reasons Republicans lost the two Georgia Senate runoffs in January, Trump argues, was "Mitch McConnell's refusal to go above $600 per person on the stimulus check payments when the two Democrat opponents were touting $2,000 per person in ad after ad." The statement offered "quite the pre-stimulus political gift to Democrats," wrote National Journal's Josh Kraushaar, while The Washington Post's Dave Weigel noted that Trump "remarkably" used this opportunity to "validate Biden's messaging on the $1,400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them." Remarkably, Trump also uses this statement to validate Biden's messaging on the $1400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them. "The $2000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats." https://t.co/M9dXoX13VS — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 4, 2021 Indeed, Trump writes that "the $2,000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats," while offering no comment on the fact that the new checks are actually for $1,400, nor on Biden's recent compromise that narrows the eligibility. Politico's Gabby Orr observed that Trump "could have put out a statement saying the income phase-outs in the Biden stimulus bill are going to mean he gave checks to more Americans," but "instead he's still targeting his own party with stuff like this." This was just Trump's latest statement in this vein after he released another one last month describing McConnell as an "unsmiling political hack." He also mentioned McConnell in a recent Conservative Political Action Conference speech, in which he took credit for McConnell's recent re-election. McConnell told Fox News he "didn't watch" the speech and that "we're dealing with the present and the future, not looking back to the past." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machineTrump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long.

  • McIlroy, DeChambeau put on a show for fans at Bay Hill

    Bay Hill was bustling Thursday, just like golf before the pandemic. The fans were limited in numbers but they all wanted the same dose of entertainment provided by Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. First it was McIlroy, slowly feeling better about his game, and with good reason.

  • How much YouTube pays influencers for 100,000, 1 million, and 150 million views, according to top creators

    We spoke with creators on YouTube who broke down how much money they've made on a single video from Google.

  • Unemployment benefits will expire in 10 days if Congress doesn't pass a stimulus bill. Here's what else could expire this month.

    Unemployment benefits will expire on March 14 without a stimulus bill. Also on the table: paid sick leave, small business aid, and housing aid.

  • Biden supports making a temporary $3,000 payment to parents in the stimulus bill permanent going forward

    Senate Democrats want to make the larger tax credit permanent and give families an option to receive monthly checks. Biden wants a permanent one too.

  • Trump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long.

    Don't bet on former President Donald Trump traveling to campaign against Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — and not because of any sudden change of heart. A new report from The Washington Post discusses the Alaska Republican's influence during President Biden's administration, as well as the fact that Trump is "vowing publicly and privately to work to oust her" as she seeks a fourth Senate term in 2022. Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, and she's reportedly "higher on his list of enemies" than other lawmakers, coming in just under Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) At the same time, the Post reports that while Trump "does want to spend money against" Murkowski, some "people in his circle doubt, though, that he will be as much of a potent force in the race because traveling to campaign against her would require such a long flight, which Trump generally avoids." There's also the fact that, the Post says, Trump's advisers "recognize the complexity of winning in Alaska," which uses ranked-choice voting, though the report adds that it's likely Murkowski will face pro-Trump opposition in the race in some form. Trump recently went after Murkowski during his first speech since leaving office at the Conservative Political Action Conference, naming her while he slammed a series of Republican "grandstanders" and called on supporters to "get rid of them all." Murkowski has defended her vote to impeach Trump, saying she couldn't "be afraid of" the political repercussions and that if Alaska voters decide that "because I did not support my party that I can no longer serve them in the United States Senate, then so be it." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machineWhich states best handled the pandemic? There's no clear answer.

  • Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's wedding-dress embroiderer says she hasn't heard from the royal family since revealing she's on the brink of homelessness

    "It just makes me feel like I don't exist," Chloe Savage, who worked on Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's wedding dresses, told Insider.

  • Love Island to return this summer, ITV confirms

    The broadcaster announces the dating show will return this summer, but doesn't confirm the location.