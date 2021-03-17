Oklahoma man holds woman hostage, led police on high-speed chase, police say

Mar. 17—New Mexico State Police are investigating a law enforcement shooting that injured an Oklahoma man in Torrance County early Tuesday morning after a chase.

The agency said in a statement that Joshua Francis, 28, told emergency dispatchers he was holding a woman captive at the Rock Motel in Mountainair and that he wanted police to kill him. He also threatened to kill police, the news release said.

When Torrance County sheriff's deputies and Mountainair police officers arrived around 2 a.m., state police said, they saw Francis flee in a silver Chevrolet pickup and pursued him. The Valencia County Sheriff's Office was called to assist.

The woman was uninjured on the ground in front of the motel, the statement said.

Francis drove over 100 mph northbound on N.M. 47 in Bosque Farms until a Torrance County deputy implemented a technique to stop his truck. Francis then tried to "ram the deputies' vehicle," prompting them to shoot him at least once, according to the news release.

Francis is being treated in a hospital in Albuquerque for injuries that are not life-threatening and will face criminal charges, state police said.

No deputies were injured.