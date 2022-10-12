Oklahoma man indicted in shooting at Jefferson Twp. cemetery

An Oklahoma man is facing charges in connection to a shooting at a burial service in Jefferson Twp. last month.

Jaquade Lewis, 30, of Del City, Oklahoma, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Tuesday on four counts of felonious assault, one count of having weapons while under disability and one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to court documents.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened at cemetery on S. Union Road on Sept. 30.

Deputies previously told us that an argument broke out between family members who were attending a burial of a relative. That’s when Lewis allegedly pulled out a gun.

Lewis first shot at a vehicle that had his female cousin and one-year-old niece in it. After that, an adult male cousin attempted to take the gun away from Lewis and that was when shot him in the hand and upper thigh, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

The victim was taken from the scene by family members, but was later found on the grounds of the Dayton VA Medical Center. They were then transported to Miami Valley Hospital. We’re working to learn their an update on his condition.

Deputies said Lewis was later located at a hotel off of Dryden Road.

Lewis later admitted to the shooting and to “being a convicted felon and Crip gang member,” according to court documents. Lewis was previously convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2009 robbery in Oklahoma.

Lewis remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He is set to appear in court on Thursday for his arraignment.