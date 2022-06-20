Oklahoma man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

Close-up shot of lights on a police cruiser with a blurred background and dim lighting.

Authorities have identified a man who died Sunday in an officer-involved shooting in Anadarko.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation identified Roy Sink, 48, as the man shot and killed by a Caddo County Sheriff’s deputy.

Authorities said a relative of Sink called 911 around 1 p.m. to report a disturbance at a home in the 37100 block of County Street.

The responding deputy found Sink in the yard, brandishing a weapon, authorities said. The deputy fired his weapon, striking Sink.

Sink was transported to an area hospital, where he died, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Authorities release name of Oklahoma man shot, killed by police