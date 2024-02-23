Oklahoma man pleads guilty to killing partner, livestreaming aftermath

An Edmond man involved in a standoff last year pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Thursday in Oklahoma County District Court for shooting his romantic partner 26 times.

Bernard Tyrone Caldwell, 40, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2023 murder of Demetria Jordan, 48. He was originally facing life in prison with or without the possibility of parole, but attorneys negotiated a plea deal. Caldwell also pleaded guilty to felony possession of a firearm and got a 10-year-maximum sentence that will be served concurrently.

On Jan. 25, 2023, Edmond police were contacted by the sheriff's office in Gadsden County, Florida. Officials there reported receiving phone calls from multiple witnesses, including Caldwell's family members, about a Facebook Live video being streamed from his home near S Santa Fe Avenue and Castle Rock.

The video showed Jordan lying motionless on the floor with visible gunshot wounds to her body, shell casings on the floor and a firearm nearby. A "distraught" Caldwell was allegedly saying, "I didn't mean to kill this girl," "Please wake up," and "I shot my best friend," according to court records.

When Edmond police responded to Caldwell's address, he initially refused to comply with police and exit the home. SWAT used a rescue vehicle to breach the front door and a bomb squad robot to communicate with Caldwell, who eventually surrendered to officers later that morning.

During statements in court Thursday, Jordan's family members expressed grief at the brutality of her murder and their inability to understand a motivation as to why Caldwell would kill her.

"You have destroyed everyone's life when you took and killed my daughter," said Wanda Jackson, the victim's mother. "The thing that hurts the most is the way you killed her. I can't see her. ... You shot my baby 26 times and we had to have a closed casket because of what you did."

Wanita Hightower, Jordan's sister, said she was "a loving, caring person who would do anything for anyone," and that Caldwell's actions had robbed Jordan's children, grandchildren and nieces of shared sleepovers and other opportunities to create memories together.

"I just can't wrap my head around what happened on Jan. 25, 2023, that made you kill my sister," Hightower said. "How could you do that to Demetria, someone who loved you and cared for you and helped you get on your feet?"

Under the plea deal, Caldwell waived his right to appeal. He will serve his time in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma man pleads guilty, livestreamed aftermath of partner's murder