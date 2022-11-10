Oklahoma man pleads guilty in Webb City assault case

Nov. 10—A defendant who jumped another man outside a Webb City bar two years ago and severely beat him with a beer mug or whiskey glass took a plea deal just before he was to go to trial Wednesday.

Kevin W. Buff, 33, of Claremore, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced charge of second-degree assault and a second count of armed criminal action in connection with an assault on Joplin resident Levi Farmer.

Buff's plea deal calls for consecutive sentences of seven years for the assault and five years for armed criminal action. Judge Dean Dankelson ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment of the defendant prior to his sentencing hearing Jan. 17.

Farmer testified at a preliminary hearing in May 2021 that he was at the 66 Sports Bar and Restaurant with friends Sept. 4, 2020, and went to the restroom. When he returned to his group's table, Buff, whom he did not know and who had come in with four other men and two women, was sitting at the table.

Farmer said he reached for a burning cigarette he had left in an ashtray on the table, and Buff told him to get the cigarette away from him. He said he retreated to the bar at that point and sent a text message a short time later to a friend asking them to come pick him up.

He went outside to meet his ride, and the defendant and his four male friends followed. Buff asked if he was leaving, and Farmer said he was and turned his back on him to go to his friend's vehicle.

"I heard three steps real quick and got hit over the head with a whiskey glass," Farmer testified at the hearing.

He said Buff kept hitting him in the face with the broken glass, knocking one of his teeth out and cutting him up in a manner that left him in need of 100 stitches and permanently scarred.

While the victim testified at the hearing that he believed he was hit with a whiskey glass, a probable-cause affidavit filed by Webb City police referred to the object as a beer mug.