Oklahoma man shot his wife and her boyfriend before killing himself in Walmart parking lot

Three people died in a shooting outside a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma, when a man shot his wife and her boyfriend before killing himself, police said Tuesday.

Wbillado R. Varela Jr., 43, shot his wife, Rebecca N. Vescio Varela, 31, and her boyfriend Aubrey P. Perkins, 39, in the store parking lot on Monday, authorities said.

Video footage reveals that Vescio Varela and Perkins entered Walmart and went to the store's money center. When they returned to their car, Varela got out of a car parked in front of them and fired several rounds into the windshield before shooting himself.

Both Varela and Vescio Varela were residents of Duncan, a city of approximately 25,000 people about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City. Perkins was a resident of Minco, about 60 miles away.

Despite initial reports that a man with a gun intervened to end the shooting, police said the man approached the scene after Varela had already turned the gun on himself.

"We believe he did not actually get in contact with Varela. Mr. Varela had already turned and shot himself," lead investigator Lt. John Byers said at a press conference Tuesday.

There was never a shooter inside the store.

"It appears right now to be a domestic dispute," Byers said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m. Monday, within one minute of the first 911 call, Byers said. Police found Perkins and Vescio Varela dead in the front seat of a car. Varela was found at the back of the car, near a semiautomatic handgun that still had ammunition in it, police said.

At least one of the victims had a child or children, Byers said, but no children witnessed the shooting.

Police were still investigating whether Varela had military training or criminal history. It was not immediately clear how long he had been waiting in the other car.

Byers said that Varela had been involved in local charitable organizations. "It’s a tragedy for anyone, especially the Latin community," he said.

Vescio Varela had been an employee of Walmart but was not on shift at the time of the shooting, Byers said.

Schools in the city were briefly locked down following the shooting. A large portion of the shopping center parking lot – surrounding a bullet-riddled vehicle – was cordoned off for most of the day.

Walmart spokesman Payton McCormick told USA TODAY that no staff members were involved in the shooting or injured, and the store was not evacuated. Police said Tuesday that one exit to the store had remained open and the store had continued to do business.

A local church held a community prayer service Monday night, police said.

The shooting took place days after the reopening of a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, that had been the scene of a mass shooting Aug. 3. That attack left 22 people dead in the parking lot and inside the Cielo Vista Supercenter.

The shooting also followed mass shootings in California at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita and at a football party in Fresno.

